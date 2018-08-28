Rain

When and where can you see the Stowmarket Lions Santa Sleigh in 2018?

PUBLISHED: 10:35 01 December 2018

Will the Stowmarket Lions Santa Sleigh be visiting a street near you? Picture: JONATHAN BROWN

Will the Stowmarket Lions Santa Sleigh be visiting a street near you? Picture: JONATHAN BROWN

December is finally here and it can only mean one thing - Santa is on his way.

Santa and his elves from Stowmarket Lions Picture: JONATHAN BROWNSanta and his elves from Stowmarket Lions Picture: JONATHAN BROWN

And children in the Stowmarket area cannot wait to find out when the annual Lions Santa Sleigh will be in their neighbourhood.

The details of 2018’s Santa Sleigh route have been released and we’ve got all the information you need.

What is the Stowmarket Lions Santa Sleigh?

Passing through Stowmarket and the surrounding towns and villages, Santa and his elves help to bring Christmas cheer to local families - as well as collecting thousands of pounds for local charities.

Stowmarket Lions help raise thousands of pounds for local charities Picture: JONATHAN BROWNStowmarket Lions help raise thousands of pounds for local charities Picture: JONATHAN BROWN

Stowmarket Lions chairman and Santa Sleigh tour manager Kev Parker said: “We have been doing this for 20 years now and each year we receive a fabulous welcome from the people and particularly the children of Stowmarket, Needham Market and Stowupland.

“This year we are again working closely with Stowmarket Foodbank as one of our Lions Charities and have had one thousand carrier bags printed up with a list of items that the foodbank needs.”

When can your children see Santa and his sleigh?

As well as the official Santa Sleigh route, Santa will also be popping up making some special guest appearances in the run up to Christmas.

He will be appearing at Asda in Stowmarket town centre on Saturday, December 15 and Saturday, December 22 between 10am and 4pm.

More details on where your little one can see Santa can be found here.

The Santa Sleigh 2018 route is:

Sunday, December 2: Lavenham Park 4.30pm-7pm

Monday, December 3: Combs Ford 6pm-8pm

Tuesday, December 4: Thirlmere Drive and Treeview 6pm-8pm

Wednesday, December 5: Recreation Road and Chilton Avenue 6pm-8pm

Friday, December 7: Stowmarket Tesco – STATIC 2pm–8pm

Saturday, December 8: Stowmarket Town Centre – STATIC 10am–4pm

Sunday, December 9: Cedars Park South 4.30pm-7.30pm

Monday, December 10: Chilton Hall 6pm-8pm

Tuesday, December, 11: Cedars Park Central 6pm-8pm

Wednesday, December 12: Needham Market South to Barking Road 6pm-8pm

Thursday, December 13: Cedars Park North 6pm-8pm

Saturday, December 15: Stowmarket – Asda STATIC 10am–4pm

Sunday, December 16: Needham Market North - Hurstlea Road 4.30pm-7pm

Monday, December 17: Onehouse 6pm-8pm

Wednesday, December 18: Stowupland 6pm-8pm

Saturday, December 22: Stowmarket Asda STATIC 10am–4pm

