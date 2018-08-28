Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Opinion

The Christmas party has started too early, don’t you think?

PUBLISHED: 12:06 10 December 2018

The Christmas lights go up too early, don't they, says Sharon Griffiths Picture Ella Wilkinson.

The Christmas lights go up too early, don't they, says Sharon Griffiths Picture Ella Wilkinson.

Archant

Sharon Griffiths says it won’t be long before we’re celebrating Christmas on August Bank Holiday

Sometimes I feel as though I’m in another time zone…

…or does anyone else feel that Christmas has shifted a whole month forwards, starting and finishing much earlier than it used to?

Of course it started early in the shops. It always has. That’s their job. And it was always our job to moan about it – until now.

Because suddenly the rest of us are just as keen to get going on the festivities.

The first Christmas trees appeared in people’s front windows in November. November! – when there were still rotting pumpkins on doorsteps and the smell of gunpowder in the air.

On December 1st they crowded in by the forest load. Neighbours’ houses are already decked in lights. People who used to wait until around the 18th have been out for a week or more already, fighting with ladders and strings of lights and snowmen and flashing stars and twinkly icicles.

So now we’ve got to get our lights up too otherwise we’ll feel really Grinch-like.

There’s even been sightings of Christmas jumpers, definitely best left for one day only, and the elf on the shelf is causing chaos in many a home.

Prosecco is flowing like a festive sparkly river complete with mince pies and Stollen. Christmas has begun.

Advent, once a time of anticipation, is now for knocking back chocolates, gin, wine and whisky from adult advent calendars. The party starts on December 1st.

No wonder it ends early. After such a build up, the day itself can’t help but be an anti-climax. Some people can’t wait for it to be over. Many a balding Christmas tree will be dumped in the bin by Boxing Day and the fallen needles and tinsel brushed out of sight before the year ends, with a sigh of “I’m glad that’s over for another year.”

There used to be Twelve Days of Christmas – starting on Christmas Day and ending on January 6th. Now there are twenty six – starting on December 1st and finishing on Boxing day.

As for the poor old Wise Men still making their way towards Epiphany - by January 6th we won’t even notice them as we’ll be busy stocking up on Easter eggs.

Whether you view Christmas as one of the most important times in the Christian calendar, or just a variation of a Mid Winter Cheer Up Fest, starting it sooner and dragging out longer is bound to make it less special.

Meanwhile, it’s sometimes not to feel out of step with the world.

In my home county of Pembrokeshire there is a magical narrow valley, Cwm Gwaun, where they’ve been out of step with the world for over 250 years. When the calendar changed from Julian to Gregorian back in 1752, the valley never moved with the times. So they still celebrate New Year’s Day on the old date – January 13th. When everyone else is battling with sales/diets/new year resolutions, they’re down the pub, having a party.

In years to come, those who celebrate Christmas on December 25th will be similarly isolated behind the times.

At this rate, the rest of the world will have had it all done and dusted somewhere around August Bank Holiday.

***

Oh don’t be so miserable about those Christmas letters

Ever since computers made the so-called round robin easy to wrote and send, they’ve been much mocked and lampooned. Shame.

I love a Christmas letter. If people are friends you want to hear about them and even if you don’t, it’s like another episode in an annual soap opera of their apparently stunningly successful lives.

Christmas letters, like those cards you get from people you haven’t seen for years are at least an attempt to keep in touch. A sort of I-know-it’s-been-a-long-time-and-we’re-all very-busy-but-I’ve-been-thinking-of-you-and-one-day….

When a plague of loneliness threatens to engulf us all, at least someone making the effort. So instead of mocking the letter-writer, why not call and actually speak to them?

You might, of course, find out that there’s a reason you haven’t seen them for years. But you might actually re-kindle a friendship.

Must be worth a try.

Ends>

Man, 18, arrested in connection with attempted sex assault in Ipswich

12:05 Tom Potter
The attack happened in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual assault following reports of an attack on a woman in an Ipswich street.

Missing Ipswich teen found in Colchester

12:14 Amy Gibbons
The 15-year-old was found in Colchester on December 9 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have located a 15-year-old boy who was missing from his Ipswich home for a month.

Breaking News Last leg for Network Rail’s engineering works means three more months of buses for weekend travellers

11:57 Paul Geater
Engineers are replacing overhead lines between Shenfield and Stratford. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Rail passengers hoping to make a weekend rail trip to London from East Anglia at the beginning of 2019 are facing three more months of disruption and replacement bus journeys.

Jesus stolen and Mary’s head is cut off from church nativity scene

11:46 Jessica Hill
A decapitated Mary with Jesus in the nativity scene at All Saints Church, Ipswich

A nativity scene outside a church has been cruelly vandalised for the second time this festive season.

Train delays after lorry strikes railway bridge

10:41 Amy Gibbons
Trains travelling between Ipswich and Stowmarket may be delayed Picture: NEIL PERRY

All lines were blocked after a lorry collided with a railway bridge between Ipswich and Stowmarket.

Chocolate, onion and mince pies can cause serious health problems for dogs

10:31 Megan Aldous
Max from Blue Cross Picture: BLUE CROSS

The Suffolk Blue Cross centre have put together a guide of what festive treats you can/can’t feed your dog and what health implications they could have.

Rail delays after signal fault between Ipswich and Felixstowe

10:00 Amy Gibbons
Trains are disrupted between Ipswich and Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train services are suspended between Ipswich and Felixstowe due to a signal fault on the line.

Ipswich lights up for Christmas in aid of hospice

09:52 Sophie Barnett
Christmas lights are being displayed across the town to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice. Picture: JAMES ALEKSIC

A number of houses have already decked their front gardens with thousands of festive lights to raise money for St Elizabeth Hopsice – could you join in on their Christmas trail?

Suffolk schools report success from social mobility pilot

36 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Chantry Academy, which recently received a 'good' Ofsted report, has reported success in its social mobility project funded by Suffolk Public Sector Leaders Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schools in Suffolk awarded a share of a seven-figure sum for social mobility projects have reported significant successes in the first year.

Brit award-winning act announced for Newmarket Nights 2019

11:49 Louisa Baldwin
Race Night at Newmarket. Picture: Gregg Brown

Get ready to feel the love as a Brit award-winning band is set to perform at Newmarket Nights in 2019.

Most read

Triple tragedy on region’s roads as three die in weekend crashes

Three people were killed in crashes over the weekend Picture: ARCHANT

Video ‘People spat at me in the street’ – mum-of-three suffers after ex-partner’s fake Facebook claims

Jennifer Pearson, from Felixstowe, is hoping for a peaceful and prosperous 2019 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Brit award-winning act announced for Newmarket Nights 2019

Race Night at Newmarket. Picture: Gregg Brown

Sex attack investigation after woman followed and grabbed from behind in Ipswich

The attack happened in Beaconsfield Road Picture: ARCHANT

Train delays after lorry strikes railway bridge

Trains travelling between Ipswich and Stowmarket may be delayed Picture: NEIL PERRY

Revealed - how government’s £9.6m road repair pot will be spent in Suffolk

Suffolk Highways said the new kit would help fix more potholes in one visit Picture: ARCHANT
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide