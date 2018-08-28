Overcast

Man in his 20s dies after Christmas Day collision on the A11

PUBLISHED: 19:26 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:38 26 December 2018

A man in his 20s has died following a collision on the A11 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man in his 20s has died following a collision on the A11 at Barton Mills on Christmas Day.

A blue Kawasaki motorbike was travelling southbound on the A11 shortly before 5.30pm when it collided with the central reservation at the junction with Newmarket Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the motorcyclist was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in a critical condition but he died on December 26.

Police closed the road until 10pm on Christmas Day while a serious collision investigation took place.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the A11 carriageway just prior to the collision.”

Those with any information that could assist the investigation should call Suffolk Police Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting incident number 219 of Tuesday, December 25.

