Lexi, 10, braves the cold on Christmas Day dip for St Elizabeth Hospice

Published: 7:00 PM December 27, 2020

Lexi Ambrose after completing her Christmas Day dip for St Elizabeth Hospice - Credit: Donna Stockley

A 10-year-old girl from Ipswich braved the cold of the North Sea on Christmas Day by taking a plunge at Felixstowe for a local hospice.

Lexi Ambrose had been looking forward to taking part in the annual dip for St Elizabeth Hospice, which normally sees crowds of 100s visit Felixstowe seafront.

However despite the event being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, brave Lexi decided to take the challenge on by herself – and has raised more than £375 for the Ipswich hospice.

Lexi received a hot water bottle and a flask of cocoa after taking the plunge at a chilly 5C at 10.30am in front of her family.

After completing the challenge, Lexi said: "That was freezing!"

Already a committed fundraiser, young Lexi has already completed various fundraisers for the hospice, including the annual bubble run.

She added she hopes the dip will become an annual tradition.