Festive events in Suffolk for all the family from December 6

Leiston on Ice is psart of this year's festive attractions. Photo: Lucy Halpin Photography Archant

The yuletide season is now well under way with Santa paying visits to venues across the county as well as a host of Christmas shows looking to keep everyone happy. Miriam Spall from Where To Take Our Children/Suffolk Kids has look at the family events coming up this week

Christmas comes to Kentwell Hall Photo: Gavin Mills Photography Christmas comes to Kentwell Hall Photo: Gavin Mills Photography

What: Santa’s Bear Workshop

Where: Hosted by The Bear Garden and taking place at the Suffolk Food Hall Peppers Lane, Ipswich, Suffolk IP9 2AB

When: Sunday 16th December 10am 12.30pm 3pm

Sunday 23rd December 10am 12.30pm 3pm

The Lock-in Christmas Carol which is being staged at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds. Photo: Bryan Ledgard The Lock-in Christmas Carol which is being staged at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds. Photo: Bryan Ledgard

Cost: Tickets are £22.49 each plus booking fee.

Come along for this years Santa’s Bear workshop. Suitable for kids from 1-92! Ok it’s for all ages who love bears and believe!

Entry includes two full hours with Santa himself in his bear making workshop. You’ll have plenty of time to give him your Christmas list and build your very own full sized Christmas themed bear to take home. Don’t forget to make your special Christmas wish when putting the magic heart inside!

Gather round for a magical story time and there’s a craft activity too! It’s the very best way to spend time Santa as he is so busy!

Alice in Wonderland is Red Rose Chain's Christmas Show. Photo: Bill Jackson Alice in Wonderland is Red Rose Chain's Christmas Show. Photo: Bill Jackson

Please do book early to avoid disappointment. Adults are free to accompany children but due to space restrictions and to ensure the children have the most comfortable experience these will be limited to two per family. To book go to: https://www.wheretotakeourchildren.co.uk/events/bear-garden-santas-bear-workshop-dec-16th-23rd-buy-tickets-here

What: Alice In Wonderland

Where: The Avenue Theatre, Gippeswyk Hall, Gippeswyk Avenue, Ipswich, Suffolk IP2 9AF

Santa is playing a visit to The Bear Garden Photo: Kelly Chamberlain/Bear Garden Santa is playing a visit to The Bear Garden Photo: Kelly Chamberlain/Bear Garden

When: 7 – 31 Dec, Shows Mon – Sun (excluding Tuesdays) 7pm evenings

Mon: 10:30 am morning show, 2pm matinee

Weds to Sat: 3pm matinee

Sun: 12:30 pm and 4pm show

Duration: Approx 110 mins including a short interval

Cost: Evening performance prices: Concession*: £8 Over 60s: £18 Full Price: £21

Day-time performance prices: Concession*: £12, Over 60s: £20, Full Price: £23

Adapted by Joanna Carrick “Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as SIX impossible things before breakfast.”

Follow the White Rabbit into the world of Wonderland as you’ve never seen it before, Featuring the Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat and all of your favourites. Join us at The Avenue Theatre this Christmas for Joanna Carrick’s adaptation of the timeless topsy-turvy tale that will leave you feeling curiouser and curiouser!

Father Christmas is also coming to The Avenue & looks forward to meeting all the children – £5 per child, includes a gift! Dec Sat 8 - Dec Mon 24th. First come, first served, so booking in advance is advised.

What: Dickensian Christmas

Where: Kentwell Hall, Long Melford, Suffolk, CO10 9BA

When: 8th & 9th December 2018 & 15th & 16th December 2018

Cost: Tickets can be purchased on-line at http://www.kentwell.co.uk/events/dickensian/dickensian-christmas

Kentwell’s Dickensian Christmas festive family event is all set in 1869; the era of Charles Dickens who is mainly responsible for creating Christmas as we know it today.

During this wonderful Victorian Re-creation, you can enjoy this historic Tudor house beautifully decorated in traditional Victorian style, whilst the family, household & villagers go about their daily lives preparing for the big day.

As well children can meet Father Christmas in his Grotto, see how the Wicked Fairy has turned her house upside down, visit the Elves’ training facilities in their Magic Kingdom and enter Narnia-land through the wardrobe.

And all can enjoy Charles Dickens reading his “A Christmas Carol” with illusions that bring the Ghost and Spirits to life. Music and Magic shows in the Tavern Musical Hall, and making traditional decorations in the craft marquee.

At the end of the day there are Carols by Candlelight around the big Christmas Tree in the stable yard.

What: Leiston’s two-day Christmas event

Where: Leiston High Street

When: Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th December

Cost: Free

This year Leiston on Ice is certain to deliver a huge helping of festive fun over the weekend of 8-9 December, with a Christmas Market including lots of Stalls, a Fun Fair, Father Christmas, Entertainment and the main attraction, an Ice Rink, to get everyone in the Christmas Spirit.

The whole event including the Ice Rink will be located on the High Street Car Park (opposite Cinnamon) with free parking for the two days available at the COOP (No restrictions) and the Waterloo Centre, Waterloo Avenue.

Leiston Events Group is grateful to the Coop and Leiston Town Council for their support in providing the free parking. The weekend could not take place without the support of many local organisations and in particular the key sponsors, EDF Energy and Suffolk Coastal District Council.

For a detailed programme and more information please go to www.visit-leiston.co.uk.

What: The Lock In Christmas Carol

Where: The Apex, Charter Square St, Bury Saint Edmunds IP33 3FD

When: Monday 10 December at 7.30pm

Cost: £19, ring the box office on 01284 758000 or see the website www.theapex.co.uk for details.

Time Gentlemen Please – here’s a Lock In with a difference!

It’s Christmas Eve and the regulars of Ye Olde Fighting Cocks are excited about the night ahead, it’s going to be the Folk & Hip Hop party of the year…

To their dismay the landlady, Jasmineezer Scrooge, has more profitable ambitions and is preparing to launch her new business, the ‘Oompah Techno Bar’! Cheap alco-pops, seedy lighting and mind-numbing beats are in danger of alienating the local community and ruining Christmas! Fortunately, some insightful souls are at hand to lead her back to her senses…

The Lock In Christmas Carol sees folk band The Demon Barbers and artists from Breaking Tradition Dance Company bringing traditional and contemporary dance together in a ‘slightly unhinged’ seasonal family show, which is “guaranteed to raise weary spirits and send an audience home smiling”.

Fast-paced and innovative, The Lock In does for English folk dance what Riverdance did for Irish dance, and Diversity did for street dance. This exciting and dynamic show features the UK’s top clog, sword and Morris dancers and their counterparts from the worlds of B-boying, popping & krump. Meanwhile house band The Demon Barbers take English Folk music on a new journey with Hip Hop, House and Funk, and even says hello to Burlesque along the way.

The skill and athleticism of the dancers, and the excellent musicianship of the band, come together in a joyful show that will fill you full of Christmas cheer

What: Rushmere Library Christmas Party

Where: Ransomes Sports Pavilion Sidegate Avenue Ipswich Suffolk IP4 4JJ

When: Dec 12 1:30pm to 4:30pm

Cost: Free

The weekly Rushmere Library at Ransomes Pavilion has had over 1000 visits and lent over 1000 books to visitors since its launch in March 2018!

Help them to celebrate this milestone, and the festive period, at a Christmas party. There will be free mince pies and other refreshments along with festive songs and crafts. Children can make Christmas tree decorations to take home. The pre-school singing and stories session will also be Christmas themed and will be on at the usual time of 2:15 to 2:45pm.

For more information visit https://www.suffolklibraries.co.uk

What: Father Christmas at beautiful Pakenham Water Mill

Where: Pakenham Water Mill Mill Road Pakenham, near Bury St Edmunds Suffolk IP31 2NB

When: Dec 08 - 1pm to 4pm

Cost: £6 for children including a gift and £2 for adults Inc tea/coffee.

Pakenham Water Mill welcomes Father Christmas for a festive afternoon on Saturday December 8 from 1 to 4pm.

Visiting children will be able to find him on the old kitchen of the miller’s house which has a perfect chimney for him to come down and a log fire to keep him warm as he meets young fans and dishes out presents.

Grown ups can enjoy tea and mince pies and there’s no need to book a slot, simply turn up and say hello to him and his busy elves.

£6 for children including a gift and £2 for adults.

Further details available at www.pakenhamwatermill.org.uk

What: Cheeki Monkeys Baby and Childrens Market at Stowupland

Where: Stowupland Village Hall Stowupland IP14 4BQ

When: Sat 8th Dec noon - 2pm

Cost: Adults: £2 Children Free

Tickets for entry can be purchased on the day at the event.

A community event for the whole family, where mums & dads can buy or sell quality, gently used babies’ and children’s toys, clothes and equipment. The events provide a place for local families to make money while recycling unwanted items.

Sellers keep every penny they make and buyers will discover a huge range of items at bargain prices. With many quality brands at a fraction of high street prices, it’s a great event for savvy mums & dads. Please feel free to bring your children along, all the markets are buggy friendly. Eco-friendly, fun and cost-effective way to support your local community. For more information visit http://www.cheekimonkeys.co.uk

What: Young Wardens, Suffolk Wildlife Trust

Where: Holywells Park The Stable Blocks Ipswich Suffolk IP3 OPG

When: Dec 08 - 1:30pm to 3:30pm

Cost: £3

Join Suffolk Wildlife Trust’s Young Wardens for hands on practical conservation and surveying skills in the beautiful and historic Holywells Park.

Young Wardens is for 11-16s and meets every second Saturday of the month, 1.30pm - 3.30pm. Each month we carry out a different practical conservation tasks from coppicing, surveying the health of the ponds to going on a litter pick. It’s a great way to meet new friends, get outdoors and learn conservation skills along the way.

Book to join in the fun and meet everyone outside the stable blocks, Holywells Park.

To book please visit https://www.suffolkwildlifetrust.org/events/2018-12-08-teens-young-wardens-holywells-park

What: Christmas Letterpress Print Workshop

Where: Mill Tye Gallery & Arts Centre, 3 Cornard Mills, Mill Tye, Great Cornard, Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 0GW

When: Sunday 9th December, 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm

On the 9th December the Gallery is having a print workshop with Hannah Farthing, an Ipswich based artist and printmaker.

This should be great for people to see how Lino-Cut Printing and Letterpress works, plus have the opportunity to print there own cards and bags for Christmas presents.

Events compiled by Miriam Spall from Where To Take Our Children/Suffolk Kids Follow her on Facebook: @WhereToTakeOurChildren