The event, at Trinity Park, brings together more than 50 traders selling everything from mega brownies and wine, to handmade marshmallows, cheese and salami.

If you're starting to squirrel away treats in preparation for the impending festivities, make sure you don't miss the huge Christmas Farmers' Market in Ipswich this weekend.

Organised by Suffolk Market Events in partnership with Suffolk Agricultural Association, and held at Trinity Park, the event this Saturday (December 14) is free to enter, with doors opening at 10am.

It really is a celebration of great local produce, bringing together farmers, makers and bakers all under one roof. More than 50 stalls are to be found, selling everything from gourmet brownies, to handmade marshmallows, gin, wine and crafts.

Free activities for children will run all day, there'll be carols from a choir filling the air with the yuletide spirit, and you can book wreath making sessions hourly with florist Katy Coe by calling 07970354693 or emailing katycoe@hotmail.com

Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events says: "We're delighted to be working in partnership, once again, with the Suffolk Agricultural Association to bring a gorgeous Christmas Farmers' Market to the fantastic cattle sheds in Trinity Park. We will be showcasing over 50 of the very best food, drink and craft stalls this Saturday so it really is the perfect opportunity to make sure your Christmas larder is stocked up and your presents are piled high with the very best Suffolk produce."

10 stalls to look out for

Jarcandi - Preserves, spice rubs and seasonings made on the Suffolk coast. They've got all the jarred delights you need for Christmas, from a chilli jam, piccalilli and pineapple chutney to serve with cold cuts and cheeses, to Greek, jerk, tikka and tandoori spice blends to jazz up those turkey leftovers.

Twisted Treats - Big, bold, hunky chunky brownies, cookies and more, all absolutely rammed with flavours. Think cinnamon swirl blondies, Kinder Bueno cookie sandwiches, mince pie brownies and…. 'snowballs' of blondie mix filled with a white chocolate Lindt, rolled in coconut.

The New England Boar Co - Wild boar reared in the woodlands of west Suffolk. They often have fresh meat available, and gorgeous sausage rolls, but are best known for their charcuterie such as coppa (made from the air dried collar of pork) to garlic and black pepper salami.

Chantilly - Owner Alice Hill was formerly a pastry chef for Rick Stein. Today, based in Copdock, she makes wonderful cakes, bakes, desserts and chocolates. She'll be at the market with her slabs in flavours from dark chocolate orange, to sea salted caramel.

Choose Spice - Authentic spice pastes in Goan, Sri Lankan and Rendang varieties. Just add coconut milk, vegetables, or fish and you've got a super quick, really tasty meal. Great to have in the cupboard over Christmas to make a turkey curry. Or smear a little in a cheese toasty. You can even pop a spoonful in with your roast potatoes.

Colne Valley Tea Co - Superb quality loose leaf teas of all varieties. For the season there's the Christmas Fruits tisane, melding hibiscus with apple, raisins, orange peel, rose hip, candied pineapple, elderberry, papaya, almond and cinnamon, and Christmas Flake tea - black tea, orange peel, coconut, almond, cinnamon and rose blossom.

DJ Wines - Fruit wines and liqueurs which have proven popular at festivals and events for years. Incredibly versatile, the wines can be warmed up at this time of year, as can the liqueurs, to spoon over seasonal fruits and puddings. To go with cheese seek out the Bigod 1101 vin de liqueur which has notes of peaches, honey and candied fruit.

Lavenham Brook - Is there anything these guys can't do? From their bucolic setting just outside Lavenham, the team rear Red Poll beef, craft apple juice, and produce award-winning wine, including a luscious Bacchus, a Pinot Noir Rose, and a sparkling bottle. Try them at the market, and indulge in hot spiced apple juice too.

Yum Yum Tree Fudge - Made in their fudge factory near Bury St Edmunds using British sugar and only the best natural flavourings. The range has grown exponentially over the years, including tastes such as mint chocolate chip, salted caramel and even liquorice. Newcomers for 2019 range from carrot cake, to Christmas pudding fudge. And there's a plant-based, and a sugar-free range too, made with natural xylitol.

Pure Plant Based - These are 100% dairy-free and gluten-free pestos to be used in all manner of ways. Drizzle the basil variety over pasta or bruschetta. Smear a pizza base with the cherry tomato pesto and top with roasted vegetables and a drizzle of olive oil. And make an incredible potato salad using the coriander pot. All are made in small batches without any artificial additives.