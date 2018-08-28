Donkey rides, Father Christmas and mulled cider at Jimmy’s Christmas Fayre

Meet plenty of furry friends at Jimmy's Christmas Fayre. Picture: stock evgovorov

People are being invited down to Jimmy’s Farm for some Christmas cheer at their biggest festive fayre yet – featuring more than 80 stalls, donkey rides, and live entertainment in the countdown to Christmas.

This Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm, Jimmy’s Farm will be hosting its annual Christmas fayre, with free entry and parking available.

Jimmy Doherty, director of the farm, said: “This is one of the biggest weekends in the Farm calendar and I simply can’t wait.

“This year there are over 80 stall holders offering everything from mulled wine, carols, bands, crafts, Adnams beer, goodies and pretty much everything you’ll need for Christmas.

“The Farm Shop is packed with delights so order your turkey, pick up your Christmas Tree and come and be merry – I’ll see you at the Adnams bar,” said the Suffolk farmer, who has presented shows on BBC and Channel 4.

What’s on offer?

Food

There will be a range of food on offer, including street food, a hog roast, hot chestnuts, hot chocolate, fudge and of course mince pies and mulled wine.

If you are looking for something more substantial you can book a meal at Jimmy’s restaurant by emailing them.

Entertainment

There will be local bands, choirs and school groups to enjoy over the two days, getting people in the Christmas spirit.

Father Christmas’ Grotto

For £6.50 children can meet Father Christmas and receive their own gift.

Farm and wildlife park

The farm will be hosting their biggest Christmas present hunt to date – with animal encounters and keeper talks throughout the day.

These include:

•Meet the Pigs

•Reptiles

•Ferrets and Capybara

•Reindeer roundup

•Meerkat madness

•Coati feed

•Tapir tales

•Crocodile creek

Jimmy’s Farm can be found just five minutes from the A14, in Wherstead near Ipswich.

Visitors are advised to wear layers and suitable footwear as most of the fayre is going to take place outdoors.

For more information visit their website.