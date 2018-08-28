Overcast

How well do you know Christmas films?

PUBLISHED: 08:00 26 December 2018

Elf the movie is one of the most popular Christmas movies. Credit: POP UP PICTURES

Archant

If you’re preparing to spend Boxing Day munching away on Christmas leftovers and watching movies, why not test your knowledge in our Christmas films quiz?

Put your brains to the test and find out just how much (or little) you know about popular Christmas movies including Elf and Home Alone.

Are you a sucker for Christmas rom-coms and can quote Love Actually or The Holiday, or maybe you are the biggest Grinch fan in Suffolk? Challenge the rest of your friends and family and discover who is the king of the Christmas movies to decide who deserves the last pig in blanket.

Put your feet up and see if you can get ten correct answers with this quick and easy quiz for all the family.

If you enjoyed taking part, why not test your brains further with our other festive games below.

