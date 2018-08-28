Gallery

Christmas Jumper Day 2018: Are you wearing your seasonal sweater?

The children aged 2 to 4 years old loved Mr Woolly Pully! Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT SOPHIE BARNETT

Charity supporters are donning their Christmas jumpers today for Save the Children, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds to give children a better future.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Isla Day, 5 months old. Picture: GINNY LONG Isla Day, 5 months old. Picture: GINNY LONG

Save the Children say that by donating just £2 each on Christmas jumper day “you’ll be giving children the chance to a better future”.

The scheme has been running since 2012 and celebrity backing from the likes of Fearne Cotton, Love Island winners Danni Dyer and Jack Fincham and Ruth Langford and Eammon Holmes.

The event is now a modern tradition adopted by offices, schools and nurseries across Suffolk, some are supporting Save the Children, while others have chosen to support St Elizabeth Hospice’s Woolly Pully week and others are raising funds for local charity GeeWizz.

Isla and Cohen Day

Cohen Day, 5 months old. Picture: GINNY LONG Cohen Day, 5 months old. Picture: GINNY LONG

These two siblings are dressed in their best Christmas jumpers.

Five-month-old Isla and 22-month-old Cohen are suiting their favourite sweats in aid of Save the Children Charity.

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

The cast and crew of Sleeping Beauty from Bury St Edmunds Theatre royal took this great snap during rehearsals this morning in support of Save the Children.

Cast and Crew of Sleeping Beauty. Picture: AARON WEIGHT Cast and Crew of Sleeping Beauty. Picture: AARON WEIGHT

Brookside pre-school

Two to four year olds from Brookside pre-school in Ipswich have been setting an example this week as they have been supporting St Elizabeth Hospice’s Woolly Pully week. Today they will all be wearing Christmas jumpers for the fifth day in a row and have raised more than £40 to go to St Elizabeth hospice.

St Albans High School

Students from year seven to eleven have been wearing Christmas jumpers throughout the week for their local hospice.

The Suffolk Family Carers team at Claydon HQ in their Christmas jumpers ahead of their Christmas party this evening. Picture: DAVID GRIMMER The Suffolk Family Carers team at Claydon HQ in their Christmas jumpers ahead of their Christmas party this evening. Picture: DAVID GRIMMER

Barretts of Woodbridge

The department store in Woodbridge have dressed up and brought in mince pies for Save the Children.

To be included in our gallery send your photos here.