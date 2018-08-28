Gallery

Will you be wearing your Christmas jumpers today?

Brookside pre school in their Christmas jumpers for charity. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT SOPHIE BARNETT

Today people from all around the country will be pulling on a silly sweater and getting into the festive spirit in aid of the Save the Children charity.

The children were happy to meet Woolly Pully. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT The children were happy to meet Woolly Pully. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

For six years people have been dressing up in colourful Christmas jumpers and donating money to help create a brighter future for children.

Follow the example set by school children in Ipswich who have this week been dressing up in support of the St Elizabeth Hospice which has been hosting its very own ‘Woolly Pully’ week to raise money for its specialist end-of-life care services.

A number of schools have been taking part in the hospice’s challenge which has more than 300 schools and businesses signed up to show their support.

Felicity Rook, head of fundraising at the hospice, said: “Woolly Pully is now a firm fixture in Suffolk’s festive calendar. Lots of individuals and groups of friends also take part as it’s such a fun and easy way to help us help our patients. Just wear your jumper and donate £2.”

Brookside pre school students and teachers dressed festively throughout the week. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Brookside pre school students and teachers dressed festively throughout the week. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

This will be the third time Brookside pre-school has taken part in the festive fundraiser on behalf of the hospice.

Kerrie Bullimore, manager of the pre-school, said: “We always support the hospice because it’s close to home and everyone has been affected by cancer in some way.”

St Albans High School has also joined in this week, with students and staff getting kitted out in Christmas designs to raise money for charity.

Check out our gallery and see if you can spot your children!

Brookside pre school in their snazzy Christmas jumpers Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Brookside pre school in their snazzy Christmas jumpers Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

The hospice is also encouraging those taking part to share their pictures on Facebook at #WoollyPullyWeek.

If you are taking part in a Christmas Jumper Day today, December 14, please send your photos to suffolkwebdesk@archant.co.uk to be included in our gallery.