Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hospice launches festive jumper fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 19:30 27 November 2018

Christmas jumpers worn by Saint Elizabeth staff. Picture: SAINT ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Christmas jumpers worn by Saint Elizabeth staff. Picture: SAINT ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Christmas jumpers. Picture: SAINT ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Christmas jumper season is fast approaching and the flamboyant festive designs are a fashion-must have for most Christmas parties – but have you got yours?

In Ipswich, Saint Elizabeth Hospice is hosting a festive fundraiser, which aims to get as many people in Christmas jumpers as possible to raise money and support those facing Christmas with a terminal illness.

Woolly Pully Week will take place from Monday, December 10 to Sunday, December 16 – where local businesses, schools and groups are being encouraged to pull on a Christmas inspired jumper to support the work of the hospice.

Last year the event raised more than £28,000 for the charity, which works to improve life for those living with progressive and terminal illnesses through palliative care.

Shay Abdul, the hospice’s corporate account executive, said: “This year we want to encourage even more people to have some festive fun and support the charity in this way and our fundraising pack is crammed full of ideas to maximise the money raised during Woolly Pully Week.”

The fundraising packs which are free to purchase, have already been requested by 100 people.

Sponsoring the hospice’s campaign this year is Canine Creche, who will be sporting their very own Christmas jumper’s to show their support.

They said: “At all of our Creches we will be supporting this event with the staff and of course the dogs all proudly wearing festive jumpers.”

Other sponsors include Attwells Solicitors, Ensors and the St Elizabeth Care Agency.

For more details of how to get involved visit the hospice’s website.

Share your craziest Christmas jumpers with us in the comments below.

Trucker admits causing crash which closed A14 for 12 hours

17:43 Tom Potter
The scene of the crash on the A14 Picture: CONTRIBUTED

An articulated lorry driver has admitted causing a collision with a comparatively tiny Smart car on the A14.

Traffic chaos after car overturns near Ipswich Waterfront

17:24 Amy Gibbons
The crash happened on Grimwade Street, part of Ipswich's one-way system Picture: NSRAPT

Motorists were caught in serious delays after a car flipped over in Grimwade Street, part of Ipswich’s one-way system.

Hospice launches festive jumper fundraiser

35 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
Christmas jumpers worn by Saint Elizabeth staff. Picture: SAINT ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Christmas jumper season is fast approaching and the flamboyant festive designs are a fashion-must have for most Christmas parties – but have you got yours?

Woman struck by car on Ipswich zebra crossing

18:17 Amy Gibbons
The collision happened on Derby Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman in her 40s has been taken to hospital following a collision on a pedestrian crossing near Rose Hill Primary School in Ipswich.

Woman fined £220 for dropping cigarette butt from car window in Ipswich

18:11 Tom Potter
Motorists can be fined for dropping cigarette butts on the street Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A woman has been fined £220 for dropping a cigarette butt from the window her car in Ipswich.

Waterfront tenants unite to brainstorm ideas for boosting the area

17:58 Adam Howlett
A meeting has been held by tenants of the Waterfront to come up with ideas to boost the area Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Tenants of Ipswich’s Waterfront have come together to brainstorm ideas for raising the profile of the area – and to address concerns over parking and street lighting.

Updated Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

16:46 Jessica Hill
Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home has earmarked around 30 vet practices for possible closure as part of an overhaul.

Gallery Bang, crash and pop! Spectacular display to inspire young scientists

16:35 Andrew Papworth
Students from Holbrook Academy were learning about the importance of plankton at Lablive 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flames, smoke and explosions were the order of the day at a spectacular display aimed at inspiring the young scientists of the future.

Watch: Suffolk Wildlife Trust releases Christmas ‘advert’ featuring animals filmed in gardens across Ipswich

16:09 Ross Bentley
A fox captured on a trail camera that appears in the Suffolk Wildlife Trust's Christmas video.

Short film - featuring moonwalking hedgehogs and bathing owls - is a reminder to think of wildlife this Christmas, says the Trust.

Rising sea levels a threat to coastal communities

16:00 Russell cook
Flooded fields near Earl Stonham. Could this be the norm for the future as rising sea levels are predicted over the coming years? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Large areas of land stretching as far as Lowestoft in north Suffolk down to Clacton, Walton-on-the-Naze and Mersea Island on the Essex coast are set to be destroyed as rising seas levels flood homes and devastate coastal communities, a chastening Met Office report has concluded.

Most read

Traffic chaos after car overturns near Ipswich Waterfront

The crash happened on Grimwade Street, part of Ipswich's one-way system Picture: NSRAPT

Driver who jumped red lights at level crossing was ‘in a rush’, court told

Westerfield level crossing Picture: GREGG BROWN

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Cornhill fountains to be turned off until spring

You won't see the Cornhill fountains in action again until the spring. Picture: LYNNE MORTIMER

Updated Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

‘If you run from police, make sure you’re faster’ - Officers’ quip after Ipswich drug arrest

The Ipswich police officers made it clear from their tweet that drug dealers should always make sure they can outrun the police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide