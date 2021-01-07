Published: 4:30 PM January 7, 2021

Nigel Simmonds has been left angry by vandals damaging his Christmas lights on his house. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ipswich resident Nigel Simmonds decided to bring some Christmas cheer to his street in the heart of town by putting up a string of outdoor lights for the festive season - but his plans to keep them up through the winter were thwarted by vandals.

Mr Simmonds, who lives in St George's Street, put up the lights outside his flat for the first time this year - and had been considering following some other people's leads by keeping them up until February.

However, when he went to check them this week he found that some of the cables to the lights had been cut - and he has been forced to take them down.

He said: "I'm really annoyed about all this. I had put them up to bring a bit of colour to the area at Christmas - there isn't a great deal we could do to be festive this year, but this was something that could brighten things up a bit.

"But when I looked at them they had been cut right through. It was obviously done deliberately but I don't know what they hoped to achieve.

You may also want to watch:

"A bit of me hopes they got a bit of a shock!"

Mr Simmonds has shown the lights to a friend who is an electrician to establish whether they could be repaired.

He said; "I still don't know whether that will be practical.

"They brought light to this part of the town and I had thought about leaving them out for a couple more months but that's obviously not possible now."



