‘They’ve chosen the wrong house’ - mum’s fury after Christmas lights stolen

Adrienne and Graham Thompson have been putting up Christmas lights for years. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Adrienne and Graham Thompson have been putting up Christmas lights for years. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

An Ipswich couple who decorate their house with Christimas lights to raise money for charity have been left devastated after their illuminated Santa was stolen by late-night thieves.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The santa light was stolen some time after 12am on Thursday, December 6. Picture: ADRIENNE THOMPSON The santa light was stolen some time after 12am on Thursday, December 6. Picture: ADRIENNE THOMPSON

Adrienne Thompson and her husband Graham awoke this morning to find the light-up Father Christmas worth £40 had been removed from their winter wonderland creation, which is part of the St Elizabeth Hospice Christmas lights trail.

The pair are now worried that the thieves might come back for more.

Adrienne, who moved to Ipswich from east London 32 years ago, said: “I am angry, disappointed, and annoyed – how can anyone do such a thing?”,

The couple, who are full-time carers to their 18-year-old foster son and have recently fostered a baby aged just two months, have been putting lights up at their house in Stoke Park for 10 years.

“This is the first time anything like this has happened and we are devastated as it was brand new – they’ve chosen the wrong house.”

She continued: “Now we have been forced to bring our new addition to the display, which cost us £150, inside to avoid it being stolen– it’s a Victorian double lantern which plays music and has fake snow.”

The couple have been caring for their foster son, who is severely disabled, since he was a baby. Graham gave up work in April 2017 to become a full-time carer alongside his wife.

They decided to support the hospice as because their son is likely to require support from St Elizabeth Hospice when he turns 19 next year.

Adrienne said: “We are gutted that this has happened especially as we are trying to raise money for a great cause.”

Head of fundraising at the hospice, Felicity Rook, said: “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the theft of part of Adrienne’s Christmas light display. Her support of the hospice is truly appreciated and it is terrible to know that there are people that would do such a thing.

“Stealing from Adriennne is effectively stealing support from the patients she helps us care for.”

The couple believe that the illuminated Santa was discretely cut from the display using wire cutters some time after 12am, when the couple switched the lights off.

“We hope that people will now be aware of their light displays and look out for thieves,” added Graham.

If you have been a victim of a similar crime, please get in touch.