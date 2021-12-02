Light switch on in Memory of Jessica Walden, by mum and dad Julie and Neil Stout with their little helpers grandchildren Orla and Elsie Jessica's children and grandaughter Kensi. PICTURE; CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A couple are lighting up the sky this Christmas in tribute to their daughter, who tragically died after giving birth to her second child.

Jessica Walden's parents, Julie and Neil Stout, of Purdis Farm, Ipswich, have decided to raise funds for St Elizabeth Hospice, a charity close to her heart, in her memory.

Neil said: "We are continuing with the family tradition, as Christmas was Jessica's favourite time of the year, and Jess would want this tradition to continue for her daughters and her niece and nephew."

Jessica, from Bramford, who was already mum to two-year-old Elsie, gave birth to her second daughter, Orla Anne, on May 7 at Ipswich Hospital.

Sadly, the 28-year-old died in the early hours of May 9. Her husband, Jack, described her as "beautiful inside and out".

There was a huge outpouring of love online following Jessica's passing, and heartfelt tributes were paid at her funeral in July.

Neil and Julie have created a lights display in their front garden which lit up for the first time on Wednesday evening.

The couple has set up a JustGiving page, Jessica Mai's Christmas Lights Fundraiser, in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice.

The hospice cared for Jessica's grandad, known as Pop, who died of pancreatic cancer six years ago.

Neil said: "Hopefully Jessica is with her Pop now, looking down on the Christmas lights and her beautiful babies with pride."

He has created a tribute to his daughter in lights as part of the display.

Julie said: "We are switching on our Christmas lights with a heavy heart this year.

"Because of our loss of Jess, we didn't really feel like doing anything like this. But Jess always loved Christmas, so we have decided to do this for her."

Julie said some of Jessica's "mummy friends" would be going along to the launch of the lights.

"It is really hard still, but we try and carry on for Elsie, to try to keep things as normal for her as possible."





She said they had recently taken Elsie on a trip to Center Parcs. "She was really excited."

The lights at 16 Mill Road Drive will be on each evening from 4.30pm until midnight until the new year.

To support the family's fundraising for St Elizabeth Hospice, visit their JustGiving page.