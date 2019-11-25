E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
St Peters Christmas market returns to Ipswich this weekend

PUBLISHED: 10:30 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 25 November 2019

Get in the festive spirit by visiting St Peters Street Christmas Market Picture: Cathy Frost

Archant

Get started on your Christmas shopping and enjoy family-friendly entertainment at this festive event in Ipswich

Christmas has come early for the friendly folk on St Peter's Street, Ipswich - otherwise known as the Saints - as they'll soon be celebrating their fourth festive market. On Sunday, December 1 between 10am to 4pm the street will be closed off to cars and welcome a number of differnt festive stalls.

A trip to St Peters Street Christmas Market will provide you with unique gifts, delicious foods and fun entertainment the whole family can enjoy. This year, find 35 different stalls. A few names to look out for are Majdelani Interiors (specialists in painted furniture and handmade lampshades), Bubba Heys (which will be serving up delicious mac and cheese) and Heart of Suffolk Distillery Gin (a friendly company offering a range of tasty gins). Also, make sure you keep an eye out for beer company Krafty Braumeister, specialist sausage roll and pasty makers Maykit Food, and homemade treats from Bambinos and Bake, and Jake's Bakes.

But it's not just about shopping. Mud Pie Performances will be hosting a nativity, which will have two very special guests from Baylham Farm - donkeys. The duo will also be available after the show for visitors to pet and take pictures with. To make sure everyone is well and truly in the festive spirit, St Helens choir will be singing hymns, Ipswich Hospital Band will be playing, and there will be a variety of buskers performing.

As St Peters Street Christmas Market is a not-for-profit event, the main goal is to make sure everyone has fun and enjoys the stalls and entertainment on offer. Each stall has been carefully selected by the Saints Community Interest Company to ensure visitors are given a wide choice of products, which are locally-sourced and handmade where possible.

Zoe Woods from Crafty Baba, a haberdashery shop on St Peters Street, says: "We're such a friendly street and we welcome everyone to come and enjoy both the stalls and the independent shops that have found a home on the Saints."

"There really is so much to choose from - personally, I love the delicious waffles from Hullabalo, the tasty coffee from Applaud and searching for gifts in LoveOne," Zoe continues.

