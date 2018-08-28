Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Quiz

How well do you know the past Christmas number ones?

PUBLISHED: 11:00 23 December 2018

The Spice Girls have had a number of hits including a Christmas number one. Picture: FIONA HANSON/PA Wire

The Spice Girls have had a number of hits including a Christmas number one. Picture: FIONA HANSON/PA Wire

Archant

Suffolk has produced a number of stars including global phenomenom Ed Sheeran – but how much do you know about the Christmas music scene?

Framlingham boy Ed Sheeran received number one spot in last year’s Christmas charts, but who’s on the cards for this year?

Christmas is a time known for sharing good company, good food and great music and we’ve created a fun Christmas quiz to test your knowledge of the Christmas charts of the past.

A local star from Halstead, Matt Cardle, is also included in the round up alongside international artists such as Robbie Williams, Alexandra Burke and the Spice Girls.

The quiz will test your friends and family’s knowledge, making it a perfect way to entertain your guests of all ages on Christmas day.

Dating back to the 90s this test is sure to rustle some feathers – so share this quiz with family and friends to see who is the king of the Christmas charts.

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

Police have shut London Road after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

WIN a fabulous ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ Hamper from Devon Hampers

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 of the prettiest National Trust walks in Devon and Exmoor

#includeImage($article, 225)

19 Christmas grottos and festive events in Devon

#includeImage($article, 225)

17 of the best Christmas markets in Devon

#includeImage($article, 225)

The A to Z of Christmas in Devon

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Clements breaks course record at Kesgrave parkrun

Kieran Clements, on his way to a course recod at the Kesgrave parkrun. He actually the ran fastest time at any parkrun in the UK over the weekend. Picture: KESGRAVE PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Leiston rue not being able to beat 10-man Coalville despite Matt Blake’s double

Leiston's Matt Blake, at the double for his side on Saturday. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

How well do you know the past Christmas number ones?

The Spice Girls have had a number of hits including a Christmas number one. Picture: FIONA HANSON/PA Wire

Positive Needham Market respond superbly after FA Trophy heartache – with another three points

Joe Marsden slots home his penalty as Needham beat Bedworth. Photo: BEN POOLEY

Knife threat, arguments and partying: Our night out with street pastors

A town pastor with revellers in Ipswich town centre. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists