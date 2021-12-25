News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
13 Santa Paws pictures to enjoy this Christmas

Abygail Fossett

Published: 12:00 PM December 25, 2021
Jack, Buddy and Jemima are at the top of Santa's 'Nice' list this year

Jack, Buddy and Jemima are at the top of Santa's 'Nice' list this year - Credit: Christina Edwards

Here they are - your Christmas pets 2021!

For the second year running we asked you to send us your festive snaps of your furry friends, and yet again we have been dazzled by the creativity of Suffolk pet owners.

From festive pyjamas to lavish costumes, pet owners have been getting into the spirit of Christmas with their four-legged companions. 

Merry Christmas to all the pet owners - and their beloved animals.

Archie is wearing his Christmas pj's to match his human parents

Archie is wearing his Christmas pj's to match his human parents - Credit: Renez Scholey

Bambi is ready to hop into Christmas

Bambi is ready to hop into Christmas - Credit: Melanie Griggs

If Santa needs an extra pair of paws, Blossom is ready to step up

If Santa needs an extra pair of paws, Blossom is ready to step up - Credit: Cherry Evans

Kobi gets his antlers out every year

Kobi gets his antlers out every year - Credit: Emma Hunt

Milly enjoys nothing more than getting cosy by the fire at Christmas

Milly enjoys nothing more than getting cosy by the fire at Christmas - Credit: Louise Noyes

Mister P is looking incredibly dapper in his festive coat

Mister P is looking incredibly dapper in his festive coat - Credit: Jaimee Miceli

Riley the pug and Rolo the pugalier wonder what Santa Paws will sneak into their stockings this year...

Riley the pug and Rolo the pugalier wonder what Santa Paws will sneak into their stockings this year... - Credit: Hanna Louise

Sheldon is one of Santa's favourite little helpers

Sheldon is one of Santa's favourite little helpers - Credit: Magdalena Chambers

Nacho the Christmas unicorn is ready to spread the festive cheer

Nacho the Christmas unicorn is ready to spread the festive cheer - Credit: Heidi Rackham

Percy is still growing into his reindeer outfit

Percy is still growing into his reindeer outfit - Credit: Amy Elizabeth Burgin

Rusty waits patiently for Santa to fill his stocking

Rusty waits patiently for Santa to fill his stocking - Credit: Liz Noga

Willow-Rose most certainly deserves a festive treat this year

Willow-Rose most certainly deserves a festive treat this year - Credit: Lyndsey Hurricks

Winnie and Casper are sure they deserve a bite of turkey this year

Winnie (left) and Casper (right) are sure they deserve a bite of turkey this year - Credit: Em Page


