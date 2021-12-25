13 Santa Paws pictures to enjoy this Christmas

Published:
Here they are - your Christmas pets 2021!
For the second year running we asked you to send us your festive snaps of your furry friends, and yet again we have been dazzled by the creativity of Suffolk pet owners.
From festive pyjamas to lavish costumes, pet owners have been getting into the spirit of Christmas with their four-legged companions.
Merry Christmas to all the pet owners - and their beloved animals.
Archie is wearing his Christmas pj's to match his human parents
- Credit: Renez Scholey
Bambi is ready to hop into Christmas
- Credit: Melanie Griggs
If Santa needs an extra pair of paws, Blossom is ready to step up
- Credit: Cherry Evans
Kobi gets his antlers out every year
- Credit: Emma Hunt
Milly enjoys nothing more than getting cosy by the fire at Christmas
- Credit: Louise Noyes
Mister P is looking incredibly dapper in his festive coat
- Credit: Jaimee Miceli
Riley the pug and Rolo the pugalier wonder what Santa Paws will sneak into their stockings this year...
- Credit: Hanna Louise
Sheldon is one of Santa's favourite little helpers
- Credit: Magdalena Chambers
Nacho the Christmas unicorn is ready to spread the festive cheer
- Credit: Heidi Rackham
Percy is still growing into his reindeer outfit
- Credit: Amy Elizabeth Burgin
Rusty waits patiently for Santa to fill his stocking
- Credit: Liz Noga
Willow-Rose most certainly deserves a festive treat this year
- Credit: Lyndsey Hurricks
Winnie (left) and Casper (right) are sure they deserve a bite of turkey this year
- Credit: Em Page
