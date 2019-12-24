E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Santa Paws 2019 - can you handle the cuteness?

PUBLISHED: 12:34 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:35 24 December 2019

Santa Paws 2019 - Pablo - Picture: STACEY DAY

Santa Paws 2019 - Pablo - Picture: STACEY DAY

STACEY DAY

From dogs looking cosy in their festive jumpers, to rabbits sporting adorable Christmas hats, take a look at our adorable Suffolk Santa Paws 2019 gallery.

Santa Paws 2019 - Alfie - Picture: JULIE EARRYESanta Paws 2019 - Alfie - Picture: JULIE EARRYE

Over the past few weeks we have been inundated with pictures of your dogs, cats and few slightly more unusual pets ready to celebrate Christmas.

Santa Paws 2019 - Matilda - Picture: RACHAEL SCOTTSanta Paws 2019 - Matilda - Picture: RACHAEL SCOTT

Take a look through the Christmassy pictures submitted by our readers and see if you can spot Colin the snake, Nacho the bearded dragon and dogs Gemma, Sam and Daisy dressed up as shepherds.

Santa Paws 2019 - Alfie - Picture: FIONA HOTSTON-MOORESanta Paws 2019 - Alfie - Picture: FIONA HOTSTON-MOORE

Amongst our highlights are adorable Matilda in her tiny Santa outfit and elf squad member Pablo - we are also big fans of Porthos who is sporting a lovely Christmas jumper.

Santa Paws 2019 - Porthos - Picture: ELENA JENNISSanta Paws 2019 - Porthos - Picture: ELENA JENNIS

We hope you enjoy looking through our Santa Paws gallery for 2019 - if you spot any pets you know make sure you tag their owners in the comments on the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times Facebook pages.

Santa Paws 2019 - Arlo - Picture: HEIDI MATHEWSSanta Paws 2019 - Arlo - Picture: HEIDI MATHEWS

Bowza and Kaz Picture: DON COXBowza and Kaz Picture: DON COX

Gemma, Sam and Daisy ready for the nativity Picture: KATE VERSEYGemma, Sam and Daisy ready for the nativity Picture: KATE VERSEY

Santa Paws 2019 - Bailey - Picture: HELEN GOLDBERGSanta Paws 2019 - Bailey - Picture: HELEN GOLDBERG

Santa Paws 2019 - Banks - Picture: JENNIFER QUARLESSanta Paws 2019 - Banks - Picture: JENNIFER QUARLES

Santa Paws 2019 - Barney - Picture: VIX MACEACHENSanta Paws 2019 - Barney - Picture: VIX MACEACHEN

Santa Paws 2019 - Bella - Picture: SARA FINDLAYSanta Paws 2019 - Bella - Picture: SARA FINDLAY

Santa Paws 2019 - Bella - Picture: SHARON CANNELLSanta Paws 2019 - Bella - Picture: SHARON CANNELL

Bella helping out with the Christmas wrapping Picture: SAM EMMENSBella helping out with the Christmas wrapping Picture: SAM EMMENS

Santa Paws 2019 - Benson - Picture: CHLOESanta Paws 2019 - Benson - Picture: CHLOE

Santa Paws 2019 - Bess - Picture: RACHELSanta Paws 2019 - Bess - Picture: RACHEL

Santa Paws 2019 - Bessie - Picture: ROSE EVANSSanta Paws 2019 - Bessie - Picture: ROSE EVANS

Santa Paws 2019 - Billy Joe - Picture: TERRISanta Paws 2019 - Billy Joe - Picture: TERRI

Santa Paws 2019 - Bruno - Picture: SPENCER ANDREWSSanta Paws 2019 - Bruno - Picture: SPENCER ANDREWS

Rodney and Doris ready for Christmas Picture: KATE VERSEYRodney and Doris ready for Christmas Picture: KATE VERSEY

Santa Paws 2019 - Buddy - Picture: CHRISTINE MOORESanta Paws 2019 - Buddy - Picture: CHRISTINE MOORE

Santa Paws 2019 - Buster - Picture: DONNA ESIRISanta Paws 2019 - Buster - Picture: DONNA ESIRI

Santa Paws 2019 - Charlie - Picture: MICHELLE PARRYSanta Paws 2019 - Charlie - Picture: MICHELLE PARRY

Santa Paws 2019 - Charlie - Picture: SHIRLEY HOLLOWAYSanta Paws 2019 - Charlie - Picture: SHIRLEY HOLLOWAY

Santa Paws 2019 - Chase - Picture: KIRSTIE CRACKNELLSanta Paws 2019 - Chase - Picture: KIRSTIE CRACKNELL

Santa Paws 2019 - Daisy - Picture: LOREN AYLMERSanta Paws 2019 - Daisy - Picture: LOREN AYLMER

Santa Paws 2019 - Desmond Wooferson - Picture: LUCY BURGESSSanta Paws 2019 - Desmond Wooferson - Picture: LUCY BURGESS

Santa Paws 2019 - Dexter - Picture: GEMMA GREENSanta Paws 2019 - Dexter - Picture: GEMMA GREEN

Santa Paws 2019 - Doodles and Doris - Picture: GEORGIA MAYNARDSanta Paws 2019 - Doodles and Doris - Picture: GEORGIA MAYNARD

Santa Paws 2019 - Eddie - Picture: HANNAH WILKINSONSanta Paws 2019 - Eddie - Picture: HANNAH WILKINSON

Santa Paws 2019 - Fern and Bruce - Picture: LINDA JARRETTSanta Paws 2019 - Fern and Bruce - Picture: LINDA JARRETT

Santa Paws 2019 - Floki - Picture: AMANDA TODDSanta Paws 2019 - Floki - Picture: AMANDA TODD

Santa Paws 2019 - Frankie - Picture: MICHAEL DAWSONSanta Paws 2019 - Frankie - Picture: MICHAEL DAWSON

Santa Paws 2019 - Harry and Alfie - Picture: CHARLOTTE CROSLEYSanta Paws 2019 - Harry and Alfie - Picture: CHARLOTTE CROSLEY

Santa Paws 2019 - Indie - Picture: HAYLEY SAWYERSanta Paws 2019 - Indie - Picture: HAYLEY SAWYER

Santa Paws 2019 - Izzi, Sky, Mia, Nell - Picture: CERISanta Paws 2019 - Izzi, Sky, Mia, Nell - Picture: CERI

Santa Paws 2019 - Jess - Picture: DEBBIE KINGSanta Paws 2019 - Jess - Picture: DEBBIE KING

Santa Paws 2019 - Jess - Picture: JULIE KEMPSanta Paws 2019 - Jess - Picture: JULIE KEMP

Santa Paws 2019 - Kevin - Picture: CLARE SCOTTSanta Paws 2019 - Kevin - Picture: CLARE SCOTT

Santa Paws 2019 - Kevin and Nellie - Picture: HATTIE CLARKESanta Paws 2019 - Kevin and Nellie - Picture: HATTIE CLARKE

Santa Paws 2019 - Khaleesi - Picture: DAVID ALLENSanta Paws 2019 - Khaleesi - Picture: DAVID ALLEN

Santa Paws 2019 - Kobi - Picture: EMMA HUNTSanta Paws 2019 - Kobi - Picture: EMMA HUNT

Santa Paws 2019 - Koda - Picture: CHRISTINASanta Paws 2019 - Koda - Picture: CHRISTINA

Santa Paws 2019 - Larry - Picture: SIAN ODDYSanta Paws 2019 - Larry - Picture: SIAN ODDY

Santa Paws 2019 - Lily - Picture: HAYLEY SAWYERSanta Paws 2019 - Lily - Picture: HAYLEY SAWYER

Santa Paws 2019 - Lucky - Picture: TERRISanta Paws 2019 - Lucky - Picture: TERRI

Santa Paws 2019 - Lucy, Lily, Indie - Picture: HAYLEY SAWYERSanta Paws 2019 - Lucy, Lily, Indie - Picture: HAYLEY SAWYER

Santa Paws 2019 - Luna - Picture: ABBIE SMITHSanta Paws 2019 - Luna - Picture: ABBIE SMITH

Santa Paws 2019 - Luna - Picture: STACEY DAYSanta Paws 2019 - Luna - Picture: STACEY DAY

Santa Paws 2019 - Maple - Picture: GABBII BAILEYSanta Paws 2019 - Maple - Picture: GABBII BAILEY

Santa Paws 2019 - Marley - Picture: CHLOE LARTERSanta Paws 2019 - Marley - Picture: CHLOE LARTER

Santa Paws 2019 - Marley - Picture: NATALIE TUCKEYSanta Paws 2019 - Marley - Picture: NATALIE TUCKEY

Santa Paws 2019 - May - Picture: KARI-LOUISE FULCHERSanta Paws 2019 - May - Picture: KARI-LOUISE FULCHER

Santa Paws 2019 - Nellie and Mabel - Picture: ALI MARTYNSanta Paws 2019 - Nellie and Mabel - Picture: ALI MARTYN

Santa Paws 2019 - Nigel - Picture: NAOMI CAMERONSanta Paws 2019 - Nigel - Picture: NAOMI CAMERON

Santa Paws 2019 - Nora - Picture: STEVESanta Paws 2019 - Nora - Picture: STEVE

Santa Paws 2019 - Obie - Picture: SHEILA BAGGOTTSanta Paws 2019 - Obie - Picture: SHEILA BAGGOTT

Santa Paws 2019 - Roxy - Picture: MICHELLE PARRYSanta Paws 2019 - Roxy - Picture: MICHELLE PARRY

Santa Paws 2019 - Rio - Picture: LISA ELLISSanta Paws 2019 - Rio - Picture: LISA ELLIS

Santa Paws 2019 - Rosie - Picture: DEBORAH BISHOPSanta Paws 2019 - Rosie - Picture: DEBORAH BISHOP

Santa Paws 2019 - Riley and Calypso - Picture: ALICE THEOBALDSanta Paws 2019 - Riley and Calypso - Picture: ALICE THEOBALD

Santa Paws 2019 - Roary and April - Picture: FRAN RUSSELLSanta Paws 2019 - Roary and April - Picture: FRAN RUSSELL

Santa Paws 2019 - Reggie - Picture: KERRYSanta Paws 2019 - Reggie - Picture: KERRY

Santa Paws 2019 - Raymond - Picture: KAYLEIGHSanta Paws 2019 - Raymond - Picture: KAYLEIGH

Santa Paws 2019 - Ralph - Picture: GILLSanta Paws 2019 - Ralph - Picture: GILL

Santa Paws 2019 - Pippa and Darcy - Picture: SHANICE PILKINGTONSanta Paws 2019 - Pippa and Darcy - Picture: SHANICE PILKINGTON

Santa Paws 2019 - Pheobe - Picture: CORRINA WRIGHTSanta Paws 2019 - Pheobe - Picture: CORRINA WRIGHT

Santa Paws 2019 - Percy, Wilson, Maxwell, Ralph - Picture: LAURA BAGGOTTSanta Paws 2019 - Percy, Wilson, Maxwell, Ralph - Picture: LAURA BAGGOTT

Santa Paws 2019 - Pippa and Darcy - Picture: SHANICE PILKINGTONSanta Paws 2019 - Pippa and Darcy - Picture: SHANICE PILKINGTON

Santa Paws 2019 - Percy - Picture: LAURA BAGGOTTSanta Paws 2019 - Percy - Picture: LAURA BAGGOTT

Santa Paws 2019 - Penny - Picture: CLAIRESanta Paws 2019 - Penny - Picture: CLAIRE

Santa Paws 2019 - Peaches - Picture: AMY BURGINSanta Paws 2019 - Peaches - Picture: AMY BURGIN

Santa Paws 2019 - Olly - Picture: SARAH BAGGOTTSanta Paws 2019 - Olly - Picture: SARAH BAGGOTT

Santa Paws 2019 - Olly - Picture: DONNASanta Paws 2019 - Olly - Picture: DONNA

Santa Paws 2019 - Zuba, Benson, Sasha, Bella - Picture: KATE BARKERSanta Paws 2019 - Zuba, Benson, Sasha, Bella - Picture: KATE BARKER

Santa Paws 2019 - Tilly - Picture: MARC GIBBONSSanta Paws 2019 - Tilly - Picture: MARC GIBBONS

Nacho is ready for Christmas Picture: ROSSALYN LONGBOTTOMNacho is ready for Christmas Picture: ROSSALYN LONGBOTTOM

Santa Paws 2019 - Topszli - Picture: ATTILA BARKANYISanta Paws 2019 - Topszli - Picture: ATTILA BARKANYI

Santa Paws 2019 - Trinny - Picture: MELISSA O'HALLORANSanta Paws 2019 - Trinny - Picture: MELISSA O'HALLORAN

Santa Paws 2019 - Victor - Picture: JULIE KEMPSanta Paws 2019 - Victor - Picture: JULIE KEMP

Santa Paws 2019 - Willow and Betty - Picture: CLAIRE PLAYERSanta Paws 2019 - Willow and Betty - Picture: CLAIRE PLAYER

Colin Picture: CLAIRE LOUISEColin Picture: CLAIRE LOUISE

