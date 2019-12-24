Gallery
Santa Paws 2019 - can you handle the cuteness?
PUBLISHED: 12:34 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:35 24 December 2019
Suzanne Day
From dogs looking cosy in their festive jumpers, to rabbits sporting adorable Christmas hats, take a look at our adorable Suffolk Santa Paws 2019 gallery.
Over the past few weeks we have been inundated with pictures of your dogs, cats and few slightly more unusual pets ready to celebrate Christmas.
Take a look through the Christmassy pictures submitted by our readers and see if you can spot Colin the snake, Nacho the bearded dragon and dogs Gemma, Sam and Daisy dressed up as shepherds.
Amongst our highlights are adorable Matilda in her tiny Santa outfit and elf squad member Pablo - we are also big fans of Porthos who is sporting a lovely Christmas jumper.
We hope you enjoy looking through our Santa Paws gallery for 2019 - if you spot any pets you know make sure you tag their owners in the comments on the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times Facebook pages.
Santa Paws 2019 - Arlo - Picture: HEIDI MATHEWS Bowza and Kaz Picture: DON COX Gemma, Sam and Daisy ready for the nativity Picture: KATE VERSEY Santa Paws 2019 - Bailey - Picture: HELEN GOLDBERG Santa Paws 2019 - Banks - Picture: JENNIFER QUARLES Santa Paws 2019 - Barney - Picture: VIX MACEACHEN Santa Paws 2019 - Bella - Picture: SARA FINDLAY Santa Paws 2019 - Bella - Picture: SHARON CANNELL Bella helping out with the Christmas wrapping Picture: SAM EMMENS Santa Paws 2019 - Benson - Picture: CHLOE Santa Paws 2019 - Bess - Picture: RACHEL Santa Paws 2019 - Bessie - Picture: ROSE EVANS Santa Paws 2019 - Billy Joe - Picture: TERRI Santa Paws 2019 - Bruno - Picture: SPENCER ANDREWS Rodney and Doris ready for Christmas Picture: KATE VERSEY Santa Paws 2019 - Buddy - Picture: CHRISTINE MOORE Santa Paws 2019 - Buster - Picture: DONNA ESIRI Santa Paws 2019 - Charlie - Picture: MICHELLE PARRY Santa Paws 2019 - Charlie - Picture: SHIRLEY HOLLOWAY Santa Paws 2019 - Chase - Picture: KIRSTIE CRACKNELL Santa Paws 2019 - Daisy - Picture: LOREN AYLMER Santa Paws 2019 - Desmond Wooferson - Picture: LUCY BURGESS Santa Paws 2019 - Dexter - Picture: GEMMA GREEN Santa Paws 2019 - Doodles and Doris - Picture: GEORGIA MAYNARD Santa Paws 2019 - Eddie - Picture: HANNAH WILKINSON Santa Paws 2019 - Fern and Bruce - Picture: LINDA JARRETT Santa Paws 2019 - Floki - Picture: AMANDA TODD Santa Paws 2019 - Frankie - Picture: MICHAEL DAWSON Santa Paws 2019 - Harry and Alfie - Picture: CHARLOTTE CROSLEY Santa Paws 2019 - Indie - Picture: HAYLEY SAWYER Santa Paws 2019 - Izzi, Sky, Mia, Nell - Picture: CERI Santa Paws 2019 - Jess - Picture: DEBBIE KING Santa Paws 2019 - Jess - Picture: JULIE KEMP Santa Paws 2019 - Kevin - Picture: CLARE SCOTT Santa Paws 2019 - Kevin and Nellie - Picture: HATTIE CLARKE Santa Paws 2019 - Khaleesi - Picture: DAVID ALLEN Santa Paws 2019 - Kobi - Picture: EMMA HUNT Santa Paws 2019 - Koda - Picture: CHRISTINA Santa Paws 2019 - Larry - Picture: SIAN ODDY Santa Paws 2019 - Lily - Picture: HAYLEY SAWYER Santa Paws 2019 - Lucky - Picture: TERRI Santa Paws 2019 - Lucy, Lily, Indie - Picture: HAYLEY SAWYER Santa Paws 2019 - Luna - Picture: ABBIE SMITH Santa Paws 2019 - Luna - Picture: STACEY DAY Santa Paws 2019 - Maple - Picture: GABBII BAILEY Santa Paws 2019 - Marley - Picture: CHLOE LARTER Santa Paws 2019 - Marley - Picture: NATALIE TUCKEY Santa Paws 2019 - May - Picture: KARI-LOUISE FULCHER Santa Paws 2019 - Nellie and Mabel - Picture: ALI MARTYN Santa Paws 2019 - Nigel - Picture: NAOMI CAMERON Santa Paws 2019 - Nora - Picture: STEVE Santa Paws 2019 - Obie - Picture: SHEILA BAGGOTT Santa Paws 2019 - Roxy - Picture: MICHELLE PARRY Santa Paws 2019 - Rio - Picture: LISA ELLIS Santa Paws 2019 - Rosie - Picture: DEBORAH BISHOP Santa Paws 2019 - Riley and Calypso - Picture: ALICE THEOBALD Santa Paws 2019 - Roary and April - Picture: FRAN RUSSELL Santa Paws 2019 - Riley and Calypso - Picture: ALICE THEOBALD Santa Paws 2019 - Riley and Calypso - Picture: ALICE THEOBALD Santa Paws 2019 - Reggie - Picture: KERRY Santa Paws 2019 - Raymond - Picture: KAYLEIGH Santa Paws 2019 - Ralph - Picture: GILL Santa Paws 2019 - Pippa and Darcy - Picture: SHANICE PILKINGTON Santa Paws 2019 - Pheobe - Picture: CORRINA WRIGHT Santa Paws 2019 - Percy, Wilson, Maxwell, Ralph - Picture: LAURA BAGGOTT Santa Paws 2019 - Pippa and Darcy - Picture: SHANICE PILKINGTON Santa Paws 2019 - Percy - Picture: LAURA BAGGOTT Santa Paws 2019 - Penny - Picture: CLAIRE Santa Paws 2019 - Peaches - Picture: AMY BURGIN Santa Paws 2019 - Olly - Picture: SARAH BAGGOTT Santa Paws 2019 - Olly - Picture: DONNA Santa Paws 2019 - Zuba, Benson, Sasha, Bella - Picture: KATE BARKER Santa Paws 2019 - Tilly - Picture: MARC GIBBONS Nacho is ready for Christmas Picture: ROSSALYN LONGBOTTOM Santa Paws 2019 - Topszli - Picture: ATTILA BARKANYI Santa Paws 2019 - Trinny - Picture: MELISSA O'HALLORAN Santa Paws 2019 - Victor - Picture: JULIE KEMP Santa Paws 2019 - Willow and Betty - Picture: CLAIRE PLAYER Colin Picture: CLAIRE LOUISE
