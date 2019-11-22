E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Christmas Pound Warehouse opens in former Superdrug store Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 20:00 22 November 2019

Visit Christmas Pound Warehouse for all your festive essentials Picture: Lauren Ringrose

Fresh from opening in Chelmsford, the brand has moved into premises at Westgate Street in the town, promising loads of bargains for festive shoppers.

Christmas Pound Warehouse helps to make Christmas more affordable Picture: Lauren RingroseChristmas Pound Warehouse helps to make Christmas more affordable Picture: Lauren Ringrose

Explore Christmas Pound Warehouse, the new festive haven to hit the streets of Ipswich. Located on 45-49 Westgate St, Ipswich - otherwise known as the old Superdrug - the Christmas Pound Warehouse is the perfect place to find seasonal bargains at a fraction of typical high street prices.

The 3,000 sq ft store is organised into two areas. The main section displays everything priced at just £1 and the second area presents a range of products for £1.99, with a mix and match deal offering three for £5.

You'll also be able to get Christmas all wrapped up with Christmas Pound Warehouse's impressive range of boxes, bags, wrapping paper, bows, ribbons and tags. Gift wrap, boxes and accessories are priced at just £1, and six gift bags can be bought for £5. Matching ranges are also available to help make your gifts look extra special when sat under the Christmas tree.

Give specialist Christmas cards to your whole family to help spread the festive spirit, with a wide range of products specifically designed for mums, dads, sisters, brothers and every other family member. No one needs to miss out, as you'll even find cards for neighbours and in-laws, too. Buy three smaller cards for £3, or one luxury card for just £1.

Transform your home into a festive grotto by discovering the huge range of products, including Christmas tree decorations, foil decorations, light up figures, luxury wreaths and garlands, window stickers and much more.

Find stocking fillers for as little as £1, including stationery, novelty items, books and arts and crafts, as well as a great selection of Christmas elves. Don't forget to treat your four-legged friends to a variety of gifts, treats and accessories for pets.

Christmas Pound Warehouse is open seven days a week until the end of December.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

