Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Carnage’ as mad festive rush sparks gridlock in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 13:50 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:52 21 December 2018

Traffic rumbles on through Ipswich town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Traffic rumbles on through Ipswich town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Heavy traffic is causing mayhem in Ipswich town centre this afternoon as last-minute shoppers flock to the high street.

Buses are trying to reach the Old Cattle Market bus station Picture: ARCHANTBuses are trying to reach the Old Cattle Market bus station Picture: ARCHANT

Christmas is just around the corner – and it seems Ipswich shoppers have joined the mad rush for presents ahead of the big day.

Huge queues have been spotted along Princes Street and Friars Street as shoppers in their droves are trying to get into the Buttermarket car park.

It is currently completely full – and the massive tailbacks are currently preventing buses from getting to the Old Cattle Market station.

One appears to have only moved a few metres in a 40-minute period.

December 21 is statistically the worst for traffic on Britain’s roads.

Elsewhere in the region, one food shopper reported there were no trolleys whatsoever at a Tesco store in Colchester – as the shop was completely packed with people stocking up their festive treats.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

Police have shut London Road after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘I cannot believe in this day and age someone can hit a dog and drive off’ - Dog-owner speaks out after hit-and-run

Gus was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver. Pictures: Submitted

Nine fire crews tackle blaze at Fakenham laundry business

The Berendsen building, on Holt Road, Fakenham, was where the fire occured. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT

Volunteer praised for dedicating 20 years in police custody

(Left to right) Independent Custody Visitor (ICV) Tracey Matthews of the Great Yarmouth panel, ICV Rick Parry of the Aylsham panel, Norfolk PCC Lorne Green, and ICV Kay Watkeys also of the Aylsham panel. Picture: Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

Morrisons stores to fall silent to give customers calmer Christmas shopping trip

Morrisons is going to switch off its music and checkout beeps on the morning of the last shopping Saturday before Christmas. Photo: Morrisons

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Cheerful’ schoolboy left with ‘emotional scars’ after drug driver hit him in 70mph police chase

Michael Neto Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Leading equality campaigner Helen Pankhurst starts role as university chancellor

Dr Helen Pankhurst has been installed as chancellor of the University of Suffolk. Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

‘Carnage’ as mad festive rush sparks gridlock in Ipswich

Traffic rumbles on through Ipswich town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Ten of the biggest TV moments of 2018 from Bodyguard to England’s penalties

Killing Eve Picture: JASON BELL

Let’s build this statue for The Beat and remember him in style

Kevin Beattie also scored on this day in 1980 as Town won in the UEFA Cup
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists