‘Carnage’ as mad festive rush sparks gridlock in Ipswich

Traffic rumbles on through Ipswich town centre Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Heavy traffic is causing mayhem in Ipswich town centre this afternoon as last-minute shoppers flock to the high street.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Buses are trying to reach the Old Cattle Market bus station Picture: ARCHANT Buses are trying to reach the Old Cattle Market bus station Picture: ARCHANT

Christmas is just around the corner – and it seems Ipswich shoppers have joined the mad rush for presents ahead of the big day.

Huge queues have been spotted along Princes Street and Friars Street as shoppers in their droves are trying to get into the Buttermarket car park.

It is currently completely full – and the massive tailbacks are currently preventing buses from getting to the Old Cattle Market station.

One appears to have only moved a few metres in a 40-minute period.

December 21 is statistically the worst for traffic on Britain’s roads.

Elsewhere in the region, one food shopper reported there were no trolleys whatsoever at a Tesco store in Colchester – as the shop was completely packed with people stocking up their festive treats.