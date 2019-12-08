Did you see bikers spreading Christmas cheer on annual toy run?
PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 December 2019
RACHEL EDGE
Yesterday 106 bikers brought festive cheer to the streets of Ipswich and Felixstowe as they collected toys that will be donated to families in need this Christmas.
The bikers dressed in Santa outfits, set off from the Kingfisher pub in Ipswich on Saturday morning and got fantastic support, from children waving at them to cars hooting their horns, as they made their way to Mannings in Felixstowe.
This is the 25th year the Black Shuck MCC Christmas Toy Run, and organiser Sarah Barker said: "We started it because of the number of families in need and it has just grown and grown. "This year we've had all sorts of things donated from toys for newborns to toiletries for teenagers, we have been given coats and hats and even two hundred pounds worth of Primark vouchers.
"It makes you feel good to see all the donations, I've been there myself and I know what it feels like not to have anything."
You may also want to watch:
As well as wanting to thank all the pubs and bars that volunteered as drop off points, Mrs Barber and her husband Merv said they were really grateful for the patience of the drivers in Ipswich and Felixstowe.
One driver of a Landrover Discovery even wound down their window and handed the bikers a cash donation.
The donations of the toys, clothes and toiletries will now be donated to the three charities that the Black Shuck Toy Run is supporting this year: Ipswich FIND, Suffolk Homestart and the Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity.
Toys donated to the hospitals charity will be for young patients to play with.
Read more: When will the Ipswich Rudolph Run be visiting your street this Christmas?