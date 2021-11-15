News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Christmas arrives in Ipswich as the tree goes up on the Cornhill

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 7:00 PM November 15, 2021
Ipswich's Christmas tree has now arrived on the Cornhill. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Christmas spirit has finally arrived in Ipswich as a real tree has been installed once again on the Cornhill.

Standing more than 50-feet tall, the tree, which comes from the Elveden Estate in Suffolk, has been paid for by businesses around Ipswich town centre. 

Ipswich's Christmas tree has now arrived on the Cornhill. John Loades overseeing the operation. Pi

The reaction on social media has been positive, with many pleased that the town has invested in a real rather than an abstract tree, unlike the one that graced the town in 2016 and is currently displayed on the Waterfront

One commenter said they "love a real tree, and this is an amazing one," while another added "oh I love it already, a real one is so much more Christmassy."

The modern tree has already gone up on Ipswich Waterfront.

Councillor Sarah Barber, Portfolio Holder for the Town Centre, said: "The traditional Christmas tree, provided by Ipswich Central, is now up on the Cornhill which means Christmas is well and truly coming to Ipswich.

"The lights and decorations will soon all be up and on, and we hope they, along with the exciting late-night shopping entertainment on the Cornhill, will bring some festive cheer to people in the run up to the holidays."

"Tickets for our drive-through events will be available to book from 7pm this evening – giving people who might be unable to visit on foot the opportunity to see the lights from the comfort of their cars.

"I urge those wanting to attend to get in quick as tickets are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. To find out more, visit www.ipswich.gov.uk/christmas-is-coming-to-ipswich-2021.”

Christmas lights have gone up all around Ipswich, including here on Upper Brook Street

Coinciding with the tree going up and the start of the festive season, from this week many shops in Ipswich town centre will remain until as late as 9pm on Thursdays.

This includes the Fair Trade Shop, Lush, M&S, TK Maxx, Primark, Wilco, and Superdrug. In addition, a number of shops will be open until 8pm, including Joules, B&M and Hotel Chocolat. 

They will be keeping this up every Thursday until Christmas, giving people who otherwise wouldn't have a chance to visit an opportunity to shop in town.

