Christmas in Ipswich over the last 50 years

The new look Ipswich Cornhill is decked with festive lights and this year's traditional tree. Picture: OLIVIA HALSEY The new look Ipswich Cornhill is decked with festive lights and this year's traditional tree. Picture: OLIVIA HALSEY

From traditional Christmas trees to the controversial blue bauble creation, Ipswich town centre has seen it all. Here we take a look back at how the Cornhill has been lit up over the years.

The Cornhill in Ipswich pictured in 1963. Picture: ARCHANT The Cornhill in Ipswich pictured in 1963. Picture: ARCHANT

Back in 1963 the Cornhill looked very different – cars can be seen parked around the centre piece Christmas tree and lights were hung between buildings across the Cornhill.

Tavern Street, Ipswich in 1964, with bright Christas lights hung between buildings. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE Tavern Street, Ipswich in 1964, with bright Christas lights hung between buildings. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

Tavern Street is pictured here in 1964, where traditional white Christmas lights are on display.

The Cornhill, Ipswich, in December 1964, as a choir sings to shoppers and people waiting for a bus. Picture: DAVID KINDRED The Cornhill, Ipswich, in December 1964, as a choir sings to shoppers and people waiting for a bus. Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Crowds gathered to sing Christmas carols in the old Cornhill in 1964.

Ipswich Cornhill in 1964. Picture: DAVID KINDRED Ipswich Cornhill in 1964. Picture: DAVID KINDRED

December in the Ipswich Cornhill, a time when cars, pedestrians and buses could access the town centre, unlike today.

The Cornhill in 1964 when buses, people and cars could access the Town Hall. Picture: DAVID KINDRED The Cornhill in 1964 when buses, people and cars could access the Town Hall. Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The old Grimwades can be seen in this picture from 1964, when the Cornhill was also home to a bus stop.

The Ipswich Christmas lights on the Cornhill, including the Evening Star's tree in November 1967. Do you rember when the bus stops were on the Cornhill? Picture: DAVID KINDRED The Ipswich Christmas lights on the Cornhill, including the Evening Star's tree in November 1967. Do you rember when the bus stops were on the Cornhill? Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Do you remember these bus stops pictured in 1967?

Staff at Irvine Martin Plastics at Martlesham with decorations for the London West End in 1969. Picture: TONY RAY Staff at Irvine Martin Plastics at Martlesham with decorations for the London West End in 1969. Picture: TONY RAY

Five years later in 1969, staff at Irvine Martin Plastics were photographed making Christmas decorations for the West End.

Christmas lights in the Buttermarket, Ipswich, in the 1970s. Picture: OWEN HINES Christmas lights in the Buttermarket, Ipswich, in the 1970s. Picture: OWEN HINES

The Buttermarket is captured here in the 70s from Queen Street.

The Buttermarket, Ipswich, from Upper Brook Street in the 1980s. Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL The Buttermarket, Ipswich, from Upper Brook Street in the 1980s. Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Ten year’s later the Buttermarket was captured with more Christmas lights.

Photo from 1984 of the Cornhill from under LLoyds Avenue. Picture: ALBERT HORN Photo from 1984 of the Cornhill from under LLoyds Avenue. Picture: ALBERT HORN

Albert Horn shared this snap in Ipswich Remembers from 1984 – when we had a real Christmas tree at the Cornhill.

Christmas lights switched on at the Cornhill in Ipswich November, 19 2009. Picture: PHIL MORLEY Christmas lights switched on at the Cornhill in Ipswich November, 19 2009. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

In 2009 the traditional tree was decked with tinsel in front of the town hall.

Christmas lights in Ipswich town centre in 2009. Picture: PHIL MORLEY Christmas lights in Ipswich town centre in 2009. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

That year the lights were switched on during a celebration on November, 20.

Christmas preparation underway in Upper Brook Street in 2010. Picture: ANDY ABOTT Christmas preparation underway in Upper Brook Street in 2010. Picture: ANDY ABOTT

This photo from 2010 shows Christmas decorations and lights in Upper Brook Street.

The switch on of the Ipswich Christmas lights on the Cornhill in 2010/ Picture: PHIL MORLEY The switch on of the Ipswich Christmas lights on the Cornhill in 2010/ Picture: PHIL MORLEY

And here we see the 2010 Christmas tree as it was lit up on November 18.

The bauble tree photographed in the Cornhill in 2012. Picture: AARON WILLIS The bauble tree photographed in the Cornhill in 2012. Picture: AARON WILLIS

The spherical tree made it’s inaugural appearance in 2012, and it divided opinion for years to come.

Light snow fell at the Ipswich lights switch on in 2012, with the tree of illuminated balls. Picture: MICHAEL COOPER Light snow fell at the Ipswich lights switch on in 2012, with the tree of illuminated balls. Picture: MICHAEL COOPER

In 2012, the coca cola truck visited the town centre and you can see the illuminated tree stood centre stage.

The Christmas tree in 2015. Picture: CHLOE CANT The Christmas tree in 2015. Picture: CHLOE CANT

The tree returned again each year and here it can been seen in 2015, with blue illuminating balls.

Ipswich Christmas tree in 2016 in the Cornhill. Picture: PETER CUTTS Ipswich Christmas tree in 2016 in the Cornhill. Picture: PETER CUTTS

It was back again in 2016 but this was to be the last outing at the Cornhill for the controversial bauble tree before the traditional tree returned last year.

Ipswich's traditional Christmas tree in its full glory in 2017. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Ipswich's traditional Christmas tree in its full glory in 2017. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

The typical Christmas tree has now returned for its second year running.

The newly revamped Ipswich Cornhill in 2018. Picture: OLIVIA HALSEY The newly revamped Ipswich Cornhill in 2018. Picture: OLIVIA HALSEY

The tree now sits next to the Four Gateways artwork in front of the town hall at the new-look Cornhill.

The bauble tree which previously held centre stage at the Ipswich Cornhill is now a talking point at the Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: The bauble tree which previously held centre stage at the Ipswich Cornhill is now a talking point at the Ipswich Waterfront. Picture:

The blue bauble tree now lights up the Waterfront from its spot next to the University Campus Suffolk.

