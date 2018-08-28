Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Christmas in Ipswich over the last 50 years

PUBLISHED: 09:38 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:38 05 December 2018

The new look Ipswich Cornhill is decked with festive lights and this year's traditional tree. Picture: OLIVIA HALSEY

The new look Ipswich Cornhill is decked with festive lights and this year's traditional tree. Picture: OLIVIA HALSEY

The new look Ipswich Cornhill is decked with festive lights and this year's traditional tree. Picture: OLIVIA HALSEY

From traditional Christmas trees to the controversial blue bauble creation, Ipswich town centre has seen it all. Here we take a look back at how the Cornhill has been lit up over the years.

The Cornhill in Ipswich pictured in 1963. Picture: ARCHANTThe Cornhill in Ipswich pictured in 1963. Picture: ARCHANT

Back in 1963 the Cornhill looked very different – cars can be seen parked around the centre piece Christmas tree and lights were hung between buildings across the Cornhill.

Tavern Street, Ipswich in 1964, with bright Christas lights hung between buildings. Picture: ALAN VALENTINETavern Street, Ipswich in 1964, with bright Christas lights hung between buildings. Picture: ALAN VALENTINE

Tavern Street is pictured here in 1964, where traditional white Christmas lights are on display.

The Cornhill, Ipswich, in December 1964, as a choir sings to shoppers and people waiting for a bus. Picture: DAVID KINDREDThe Cornhill, Ipswich, in December 1964, as a choir sings to shoppers and people waiting for a bus. Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Crowds gathered to sing Christmas carols in the old Cornhill in 1964.

Ipswich Cornhill in 1964. Picture: DAVID KINDREDIpswich Cornhill in 1964. Picture: DAVID KINDRED

December in the Ipswich Cornhill, a time when cars, pedestrians and buses could access the town centre, unlike today.

The Cornhill in 1964 when buses, people and cars could access the Town Hall. Picture: DAVID KINDREDThe Cornhill in 1964 when buses, people and cars could access the Town Hall. Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The old Grimwades can be seen in this picture from 1964, when the Cornhill was also home to a bus stop.

The Ipswich Christmas lights on the Cornhill, including the Evening Star's tree in November 1967. Do you rember when the bus stops were on the Cornhill? Picture: DAVID KINDREDThe Ipswich Christmas lights on the Cornhill, including the Evening Star's tree in November 1967. Do you rember when the bus stops were on the Cornhill? Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Do you remember these bus stops pictured in 1967?

Staff at Irvine Martin Plastics at Martlesham with decorations for the London West End in 1969. Picture: TONY RAYStaff at Irvine Martin Plastics at Martlesham with decorations for the London West End in 1969. Picture: TONY RAY

Five years later in 1969, staff at Irvine Martin Plastics were photographed making Christmas decorations for the West End.

Christmas lights in the Buttermarket, Ipswich, in the 1970s. Picture: OWEN HINESChristmas lights in the Buttermarket, Ipswich, in the 1970s. Picture: OWEN HINES

The Buttermarket is captured here in the 70s from Queen Street.

The Buttermarket, Ipswich, from Upper Brook Street in the 1980s. Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLThe Buttermarket, Ipswich, from Upper Brook Street in the 1980s. Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Ten year’s later the Buttermarket was captured with more Christmas lights.

Photo from 1984 of the Cornhill from under LLoyds Avenue. Picture: ALBERT HORNPhoto from 1984 of the Cornhill from under LLoyds Avenue. Picture: ALBERT HORN

Albert Horn shared this snap in Ipswich Remembers from 1984 – when we had a real Christmas tree at the Cornhill.

Christmas lights switched on at the Cornhill in Ipswich November, 19 2009. Picture: PHIL MORLEYChristmas lights switched on at the Cornhill in Ipswich November, 19 2009. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

In 2009 the traditional tree was decked with tinsel in front of the town hall.

Christmas lights in Ipswich town centre in 2009. Picture: PHIL MORLEYChristmas lights in Ipswich town centre in 2009. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

That year the lights were switched on during a celebration on November, 20.

Christmas preparation underway in Upper Brook Street in 2010. Picture: ANDY ABOTTChristmas preparation underway in Upper Brook Street in 2010. Picture: ANDY ABOTT

This photo from 2010 shows Christmas decorations and lights in Upper Brook Street.

The switch on of the Ipswich Christmas lights on the Cornhill in 2010/ Picture: PHIL MORLEYThe switch on of the Ipswich Christmas lights on the Cornhill in 2010/ Picture: PHIL MORLEY

And here we see the 2010 Christmas tree as it was lit up on November 18.

The bauble tree photographed in the Cornhill in 2012. Picture: AARON WILLISThe bauble tree photographed in the Cornhill in 2012. Picture: AARON WILLIS

The spherical tree made it’s inaugural appearance in 2012, and it divided opinion for years to come.

Light snow fell at the Ipswich lights switch on in 2012, with the tree of illuminated balls. Picture: MICHAEL COOPERLight snow fell at the Ipswich lights switch on in 2012, with the tree of illuminated balls. Picture: MICHAEL COOPER

In 2012, the coca cola truck visited the town centre and you can see the illuminated tree stood centre stage.

The Christmas tree in 2015. Picture: CHLOE CANTThe Christmas tree in 2015. Picture: CHLOE CANT

The tree returned again each year and here it can been seen in 2015, with blue illuminating balls.

Ipswich Christmas tree in 2016 in the Cornhill. Picture: PETER CUTTSIpswich Christmas tree in 2016 in the Cornhill. Picture: PETER CUTTS

It was back again in 2016 but this was to be the last outing at the Cornhill for the controversial bauble tree before the traditional tree returned last year.

Ipswich's traditional Christmas tree in its full glory in 2017. Picture: ADAM HOWLETTIpswich's traditional Christmas tree in its full glory in 2017. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

The typical Christmas tree has now returned for its second year running.

The newly revamped Ipswich Cornhill in 2018. Picture: OLIVIA HALSEYThe newly revamped Ipswich Cornhill in 2018. Picture: OLIVIA HALSEY

The tree now sits next to the Four Gateways artwork in front of the town hall at the new-look Cornhill.

The bauble tree which previously held centre stage at the Ipswich Cornhill is now a talking point at the Ipswich Waterfront. Picture:The bauble tree which previously held centre stage at the Ipswich Cornhill is now a talking point at the Ipswich Waterfront. Picture:

The blue bauble tree now lights up the Waterfront from its spot next to the University Campus Suffolk.

Do you have any photos of Christmas trees in Ipswich town centre? To include them in our gallery send them here.

Exclusive “It’s sickening” Businesses express anger following Orwell Bridge closure

08:40 Dominic Moffitt
Claire Muckleston has said that the impact of the closures are 'sickening' Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Businesses on the Wherstead Road have expressed their frustrations after several road closures cost them time and money.

Man admits child porn images offences

05:30 Jane Hunt
Scales of justice

An Ipswich man who admitted downloading indecent images of children will be sentenced later this month.

Town centre road closed for resurfacing

34 minutes ago Jake Foxford
The roadworks are expected to last until 3.30pm and drivers are asked to follow the diversion signs until then Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks in Ipswich will be disrupting traffic off Woodbridge Road as Suffolk Highways workers lay new road surfaces.

Dramatic picture of car wreckage shows driver was ‘lucky to escape’, say police

52 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The Seat car after the crash in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

This was the shocking wreckage of a car after it lost control and hit a tree on a Suffolk road.

Live Ipswich murder trial - live coverage from the opening day

07:45 Amy Gibbons
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Today is the first day of the Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial

Man faces trial for museum exhibits theft

07:30 Jane Hunt
Museum of East Anglian Life Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man accused of stealing almost £22,000 worth of artefacts – some considered irreplaceable – from Stowmarket’s Museum of East Anglian Life will stand trial next year.

Exclusive REVEALED – Families at ‘breaking point’ as school exclusion numbers skyrocket

07:30 Amy Gibbons
Pupils were excluded for assaults on adults and fellow students, verbal abuse and bullying Picture: GETTY IMAGES / ISTOCKPHOTO

The number of fixed term exclusions at Suffolk primary schools has soared in recent years – prompting calls for an overhaul in the Government’s education system.

Why the Bus Shelter Ipswich needs your vote

08:54 Suzanne Day
The Bus Shelter Ipswich need your vote Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

As temperatures take a dip, homelessness is at the forefront of everyone’s mind as they imagine what it would be like to live on the street.

Video A12 junction to get major overhaul

06:17 David Vincent
Highways England are consulting on plans to overhaul the Brook Street roundabout where the M25 meets the A12 in Essex Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Major improvements to the gateway to the East - the busy M25 junction with the A12 in Essex - go on show this week.

Cruise ship star’s inspirational words of wisdom to students at old college

Yesterday, 20:02 Andrew Papworth
Caine Sobers and Imogen Fraser at Suffolk New College. Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE

A cruise ship star had some inspiring messages for students when he stopped off at his former college on his return from a round the world trip.

Most read

Man admits child porn images offences

Scales of justice

First look: Isaacs launches four new ‘igloo-style’ domes

Isaacs on Ipswich Waterfront has installed four 'igloos' for private party hire Picture: Pulkit Katyal

Exclusive “It’s sickening” Businesses express anger following Orwell Bridge closure

Claire Muckleston has said that the impact of the closures are 'sickening' Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Video A12 junction to get major overhaul

Highways England are consulting on plans to overhaul the Brook Street roundabout where the M25 meets the A12 in Essex Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Members of public ‘pin down’ Ipswich hot dog stand theft suspect

Chris Wilson with the stall in central Ipswich Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Cruise ship star’s inspirational words of wisdom to students at old college

Caine Sobers and Imogen Fraser at Suffolk New College. Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide