Christmas in Ipswich over the last 50 years
PUBLISHED: 09:38 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:38 05 December 2018
The new look Ipswich Cornhill is decked with festive lights and this year's traditional tree. Picture: OLIVIA HALSEY
From traditional Christmas trees to the controversial blue bauble creation, Ipswich town centre has seen it all. Here we take a look back at how the Cornhill has been lit up over the years.
Back in 1963 the Cornhill looked very different – cars can be seen parked around the centre piece Christmas tree and lights were hung between buildings across the Cornhill.
Tavern Street is pictured here in 1964, where traditional white Christmas lights are on display.
Crowds gathered to sing Christmas carols in the old Cornhill in 1964.
December in the Ipswich Cornhill, a time when cars, pedestrians and buses could access the town centre, unlike today.
The old Grimwades can be seen in this picture from 1964, when the Cornhill was also home to a bus stop.
Do you remember these bus stops pictured in 1967?
Five years later in 1969, staff at Irvine Martin Plastics were photographed making Christmas decorations for the West End.
The Buttermarket is captured here in the 70s from Queen Street.
Ten year’s later the Buttermarket was captured with more Christmas lights.
Albert Horn shared this snap in Ipswich Remembers from 1984 – when we had a real Christmas tree at the Cornhill.
In 2009 the traditional tree was decked with tinsel in front of the town hall.
That year the lights were switched on during a celebration on November, 20.
This photo from 2010 shows Christmas decorations and lights in Upper Brook Street.
And here we see the 2010 Christmas tree as it was lit up on November 18.
The spherical tree made it’s inaugural appearance in 2012, and it divided opinion for years to come.
In 2012, the coca cola truck visited the town centre and you can see the illuminated tree stood centre stage.
The tree returned again each year and here it can been seen in 2015, with blue illuminating balls.
It was back again in 2016 but this was to be the last outing at the Cornhill for the controversial bauble tree before the traditional tree returned last year.
The typical Christmas tree has now returned for its second year running.
The tree now sits next to the Four Gateways artwork in front of the town hall at the new-look Cornhill.
The blue bauble tree now lights up the Waterfront from its spot next to the University Campus Suffolk.
Do you have any photos of Christmas trees in Ipswich town centre? To include them in our gallery send them here.