Child rapist warned he faces ‘considerable’ jail sentence
PUBLISHED: 06:17 20 October 2020
Charlotte Bond
A 35-year-old Ipswich man who raped a schoolgirl has been warned he is facing a lengthy jail term when he is sentenced in January.
Christopher Banham, of Chesterton Close, Ipswich pleaded guilty to nine child sex offences at a plea and trial preparation hearing at the town’s Crown court via a prison video link on Monday (October 19).
He admitted three offences of rape, four of sexual assault of a child by penetration, taking five indecent photographs of a child and distributing five indecent photographs of a child.
The offences took place between November 2019 and September this year.
Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence until January 18 and warned Banham that he was facing a “very considerable custodial sentence”.
Banham will continue to be remanded in custody.
