Driver seen 'drinking whisky, sniffing knickers and covered in blood'

A repeat drink-driver was reported to police after being witnessed swigging from a bottle of whisky, covered in blood and sniffing a pair of knickers in a supermarket car park.

A member of produce staff at Morrisons supermarket, in Felixstowe, told police what they had seen in the car park at about 11am on October 26 last year.

Officers responded and found Christopher Goodwin sitting behind the wheel of a Land Rover Freelander in nearby Grange Road.

The 40-year-old electrical engineer was unsteady on his feet upon exiting the vehicle, inside which police spotted three small empty bottles of wine.

Goodwin, who already had an excess alcohol conviction from December 2016, told officers he had not consumed alcohol since the previous night.

In police custody, he was found to have 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35mcg.

He initially denied drink-driving and was due to face trial this Wednesday, but entered a guilty plea at Suffolk Magistrates' Court last Friday.

Goodwin, of Victoria Place, Brightlingsea, Essex, accepted drink-driving but disputed the Morrisons employee's account. of what they witnessed

He told magistrates: "I don't even like Scotch, and that thing about having knickers on my head never happened.

"I don't like being classed with something I haven't done.

"I was over the limit from the night before and was on my way to work.

"The breathalyser gave a low reading.

"A ban will have consequences on my work. I've been through the process before.

"I'm looking for leniency so I can get back to work and sort myself out."

Goodwin said he was receiving medical help and support from an alcohol misuse service.

In December 2016, he admitted driving with 50mcg in 100ml of breath in Colchester and was banned from the road for a year.

Under sentencing guidelines, anyone convicted of drink-driving for a second time within 10 years of the first offence is liable for a mandatory minimum three-year disqualification.

Magistrates banned him from driving for three years and fined him £100. He was also ordered to pay £200 in prosecution costs and a statutory £32 victim surcharge.