Trucker admits causing crash which closed A14 for 12 hours

The scene of the crash on the A14 Picture: CONTRIBUTED Contributed

An articulated lorry driver has admitted causing a collision with a comparatively tiny Smart car on the A14.

Christopher Morison appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday to admit careless driving on the on the A14 at Coddenham on Thursday, May 24.

The 62-year-old, of Farrowdene Road, Reading, in Berkshire, was said to have been distracted moments before the collision, which happened at about 3.30pm and left the female driver of the Smart car seriously injured.

The lorry was said to have overturned and ploughed into a ditch, but Morison walked away without serious injury.

The westbound A14 was closed for 12 hours between junction 52 for Claydon and 51 for Needham Market.

Morison was handed nine penalty points on his licence and fined £159. He was ordered to pay £85 towards costs a £30 statutory fee towards victim services. The court heard he also lost his job as a result of the collision.