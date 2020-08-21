Child porn images found on pensioner’s computer

Chritsopher Brown pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich pensioner could face jail after being caught with indecent images of children on a computer at his home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Christopher Skinner, 66, who is a registered sex offender, was visited at home by his public protection officer on July 4, 2019, magistrates in Ipswich heard.

The officer found a concerning image on his computer, and the device was seized, Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, told the court.

The computer was taken away for forensic analysis and one category B image was discovered, along with 68 category C images.

The children depicted in the images were aged between six and 15 years old, Mr Ablett said.

You may also want to watch:

Appearing at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Skinner, of Anglesea Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to two charges of making indecent images of children.

Hugh Roland, defending, said the category B image was downloaded inadvertently through a YouTube algorithm and Skinner pleaded guilty on that basis.

The basis of plea was accepted by prosecutors.

Mr Roland added that the category C images were “right at the lower end” of the scale.

Magistrates ordered an all options pre-sentence report from the Probation Service.

Skinner will next appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on September 29.