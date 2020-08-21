Child porn images found on pensioner’s computer
PUBLISHED: 05:30 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:24 21 August 2020
An Ipswich pensioner could face jail after being caught with indecent images of children on a computer at his home.
Christopher Skinner, 66, who is a registered sex offender, was visited at home by his public protection officer on July 4, 2019, magistrates in Ipswich heard.
The officer found a concerning image on his computer, and the device was seized, Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, told the court.
The computer was taken away for forensic analysis and one category B image was discovered, along with 68 category C images.
The children depicted in the images were aged between six and 15 years old, Mr Ablett said.
You may also want to watch:
Appearing at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Skinner, of Anglesea Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to two charges of making indecent images of children.
Hugh Roland, defending, said the category B image was downloaded inadvertently through a YouTube algorithm and Skinner pleaded guilty on that basis.
The basis of plea was accepted by prosecutors.
Mr Roland added that the category C images were “right at the lower end” of the scale.
Magistrates ordered an all options pre-sentence report from the Probation Service.
Skinner will next appear at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on September 29.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.