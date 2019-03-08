E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man faces trial over £250k cocaine haul seized near Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 17:36 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:37 11 October 2019

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man has denied possession with intent to supply more than two kilos of cocaine seized near Ipswich.

Christopher Southart, 33, of Valley Road, Harwich, pleaded not guilty at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.

Southart was arrested by officers from the cyber, intelligence and serious organised crime directorate in Flowton, near Somersham, on Wednesday, September 11.

The 33-year-old is alleged to have been in possession with intent to supply 2.2kg of cocaine - thought to have a street value of between £200,000 and £250,000.

A 54-year-old man was arrested at the same time, while a 58-year-old man and 61-year-old woman were arrested the next day in Harwich, where police said a further two kilos of cannabis and 10 kilos of the cutting agent benzocaine were seized.

All three have all been released under investigation.

Southart was remanded in custody at HMP Chelmsford.

A trial has been scheduled to begin on February 24.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Argos to relocate Ipswich store

Argos, in Carr Street, Ipswich, is relocating. photo: Archant.

Nursing home where resident ‘tried to clean teeth with razor’ in special measures

Oakwood House Residential and Nursing Home in Stollery Close, Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Police ‘aware’ of claims about dogging on Felixstowe seafront

Dogs are only allowed on Felixstowe beach at certain times of the year. Dogging usually happens at certain times of the night Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Teenage killer jailed for life for brutal Ipswich alleyway murder

From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Man faces trial over £250k cocaine haul seized near Ipswich

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT
