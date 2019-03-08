Man faces trial over £250k cocaine haul seized near Ipswich

A man has denied possession with intent to supply more than two kilos of cocaine seized near Ipswich.

Christopher Southart, 33, of Valley Road, Harwich, pleaded not guilty at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.

Southart was arrested by officers from the cyber, intelligence and serious organised crime directorate in Flowton, near Somersham, on Wednesday, September 11.

The 33-year-old is alleged to have been in possession with intent to supply 2.2kg of cocaine - thought to have a street value of between £200,000 and £250,000.

A 54-year-old man was arrested at the same time, while a 58-year-old man and 61-year-old woman were arrested the next day in Harwich, where police said a further two kilos of cannabis and 10 kilos of the cutting agent benzocaine were seized.

All three have all been released under investigation.

Southart was remanded in custody at HMP Chelmsford.

A trial has been scheduled to begin on February 24.