Police concerned for 'vulnerable' man reported missing from Ipswich

Christopher Wallace, from Ipswich, was last seen on Wednesday morning, Suffolk police said - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are appealing to trace a 38-year-old man from Ipswich who has been reported missing.

He is described as having light brown shoulder length hair that is greasy and with a middle parting.

Christopher was dressed in a black jacket, black trousers and black shoes and was wearing several layers of trousers.

He is of a heavy build, is 5ft 9ins tall, walks with a shuffle and has a tremor in his left hand.

Suffolk police said Christopher is "vulnerable" and have appealed for help in locating him.

Anyone who has seen Christopher or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 293 of December 15.