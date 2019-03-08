Ipswich man who downloaded 80,000 indecent images of children awaits sentence

An Ipswich man who downloaded more than 80,000 indecent images of children will be sentenced next month.

Christopher Whiting, 53, of Appleby Close, Ipswich was due to have been sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (March 26) but was not notified of the hearing.

He is due to see a probation officer who will prepare a pre-sentence report on him on April 1 and he will then be sentenced during the week commencing April 8.

Whiting has admitted three offences of making indecent images of children, possessing prohibited images of children and possessing extreme pornography.

The offences took place on or before June 2018.

Daniel Taylor, prosecuting, told the court that 40 of the indecent images of children and 50 movies were in the most serious level A category, 402 still images and 59 movies were in category B and 88,108 still images and 41 movies were in the lowest level C category.

He said that police also found 1,876 prohibited still images of children and one movie as well as 594 extreme pornographic still images and 32 movies.