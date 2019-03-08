Open-air service marks Good Friday at Felixstowe

The Good Friday service on the Triangle at Felixstowe Picture: SUSAN HOCKENHULL Archant

Hundreds of worshippers from across the Felixstowe area gathered in the sunshine in the town centre for a special open-air Good Friday service.

The act of witness told the story of Easter through a series of readings, traditional and contemporary, and prayers by members of 22 churches from the resort, the Trimleys, Kirton and Falkenham.

Before the service began, there was a moment of silence for procession of the crosses – three crosses arriving to mark the crucifixion of Jesus and two criminals at Golgotha on the first Good Friday.

Organised by Churches Together in Felixstowe, the event was held at the Triangle in Hamilton Road.

Worship was led by band comprising musicians and singers from various churches along with the Salvation Army band. Churches Together moderator Rev Andrew Dotchin, vicar of St John's in Felixstowe, led the service while Rev Chris Hood, vicar of Old Felixstowe Parish, was the speaker, with prayers led by Rev David Rees, of the United Reformed Church.

Members of the churches will gather together again on Easter Sunday for a Sunrise Service at Pier Plaza, outside the pier in Undercliff Road West, at 6am.