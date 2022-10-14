Church offers prayer space following fatal crash involving cyclist

St Mary at Stoke Church are opening their doors following a crash, which killed a cyclist - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

A church in Ipswich is opening its doors this afternoon for people to express their condolences after a cyclist died in crash nearby.

St Mary at Stoke Church is offering a quiet space for people to go along and pay their respects, pray and light a candle between 4pm and 6pm in memory of the cyclist that was killed on Vernon Street, Ipswich.

The crash, which involved a cyclist and three cars, occurred at 10pm on Thursday.

Reverend Sophie Cowan and Reverend Kay Palmer, from St Mary at Stoke, said in a joint statement: "We'd like to offer our condolences and prayers to the family and friends of the cyclist, and also members of the community who have been affected in any way by the occurrence last evening.

"We are making arrangements for the church to be open for people who would like a quiet space to be at, or to have someone to talk to, or to light a candle in their memory."

Suffolk County Council Bridge Ward councillor, Rob Bridgeman, said: "It is really devastating news.

"Terrible news for all involved and the families. My full condolences are with the family and friends. No-one expects to leave their house and not go back.

"My deepest sympathies to all of them."

Bridge Ward, Ipswich Borough councillor, Bryony Rudkin said: "It's obviously very sad, and I would like to express my condolences to the family, and also to people who witnessed it and were there."

Her colleague, councillor Stephen Connelly from Ipswich Borough Council, said: "My thoughts are with the family of the deceased.

"I am not aware that it is a particularly dangerous road, it is just a street, but I would really love to see proper cycling facilities in Ipswich.

"It is clearly dangerous for cyclists on the streets and something that I would like to see addressed, and improvements made.

"With new developments around the town, we would really expect to see cycle lanes included to make it safer for them."