Ipswich Star > News

Smoke billows from roof as fire breaks out at Shotley home

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:31 PM May 16, 2021    Updated: 3:17 PM May 16, 2021
Four fire engines have been called to a house fire in Shotley

Four fire engines have been called to a house fire in Shotley - Credit: Contributed

Smoke billowed into the sky from the roof of a Shotley home after a fire broke out at a house.

Four fire engines were called to the incident in Church Walk at about 12.50pm on Sunday (May 16), after reports of a fire on the first floor of the property.

It had spread to the roof area by the time crews arrived, but firefighters managed to stop it spreading downstairs.

No-one has been injured in the fire, with the family living there alerting the fire service from the garden of their home.

Crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Holbrook attended the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but an investigation is due to be completed.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Shotley Peninsular News

