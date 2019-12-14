Oh yes it has! Ipswich Regent 2019 panto gets under way

Hannah Spearritt as the Fairy Godmother.in Cinderella at The Ipswich Regent. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Ipswich's pantomime season is well and truly under way after the Regent Theatre held its first performances of Cinderella, starring former S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt.

Cleo Demetriou as Cinderella in Cinderella at The Ipswich Regent. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Cleo Demetriou as Cinderella in Cinderella at The Ipswich Regent. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

The popstar, who plays the Fairy Godmother, is starring alongside Adam Garcia and Cleo Demetriou, who are playing Prince Charming and Cinderella respectively, for the widely-anticipated performances this month.

Staged by regular producers Enchanted Entertainment, the 2019 pantomime promises to be the biggest and best at The Regent yet.

The Ugly Sisters Paulus and Gavin Ashbarry with Cleo Demetriou as Cinderella in Cinderella at The Ipswich Regent. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY The Ugly Sisters Paulus and Gavin Ashbarry with Cleo Demetriou as Cinderella in Cinderella at The Ipswich Regent. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

There will be the Ugly Sisters, Baron Hardup, the cruel stepmother, kindly Buttons and the benevolent Fairy Godmother - and Cinders, of course, who will captivate Prince Charming when they meet at the Royal Ball.

The first performances took place at 2pm and 5pm on Saturday, December 14.

Cinderella is the 2019 pantomime at The Ipswich Regent. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Cinderella is the 2019 pantomime at The Ipswich Regent. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Cinderella runs at the Ipswich Regent until December 31. There will be an adults only perfomance at 10pm on Friday, December 20.

Cinderella is the 2019 pantomime at The Ipswich Regent. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Cinderella is the 2019 pantomime at The Ipswich Regent. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Tickets can be booked by visiting the Ipswich Theatres website or by calling 01473 433100.

■ Keep an eye out for our upcoming review of Cinderella on this website.