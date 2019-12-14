E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Oh yes it has! Ipswich Regent 2019 panto gets under way

PUBLISHED: 21:21 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 21:21 14 December 2019

Hannah Spearritt as the Fairy Godmother.in Cinderella at The Ipswich Regent. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Hannah Spearritt as the Fairy Godmother.in Cinderella at The Ipswich Regent. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Ipswich's pantomime season is well and truly under way after the Regent Theatre held its first performances of Cinderella, starring former S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt.

Cleo Demetriou as Cinderella in Cinderella at The Ipswich Regent. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHYCleo Demetriou as Cinderella in Cinderella at The Ipswich Regent. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

The popstar, who plays the Fairy Godmother, is starring alongside Adam Garcia and Cleo Demetriou, who are playing Prince Charming and Cinderella respectively, for the widely-anticipated performances this month.

Staged by regular producers Enchanted Entertainment, the 2019 pantomime promises to be the biggest and best at The Regent yet.

The Ugly Sisters Paulus and Gavin Ashbarry with Cleo Demetriou as Cinderella in Cinderella at The Ipswich Regent. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHYThe Ugly Sisters Paulus and Gavin Ashbarry with Cleo Demetriou as Cinderella in Cinderella at The Ipswich Regent. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

There will be the Ugly Sisters, Baron Hardup, the cruel stepmother, kindly Buttons and the benevolent Fairy Godmother - and Cinders, of course, who will captivate Prince Charming when they meet at the Royal Ball.

The first performances took place at 2pm and 5pm on Saturday, December 14.

Cinderella is the 2019 pantomime at The Ipswich Regent. Picture: LUCY TAYLORCinderella is the 2019 pantomime at The Ipswich Regent. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Cinderella runs at the Ipswich Regent until December 31. There will be an adults only perfomance at 10pm on Friday, December 20.

Cinderella is the 2019 pantomime at The Ipswich Regent. Picture: LUCY TAYLORCinderella is the 2019 pantomime at The Ipswich Regent. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Tickets can be booked by visiting the Ipswich Theatres website or by calling 01473 433100.

You may also want to watch:

■ Keep an eye out for our upcoming review of Cinderella on this website.

Most Read

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Conservatives take Ipswich from Labour in 2019 General Election

Tom Hunt accepts his election as new MP for Ipswich. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

First look inside the cocktail bar opening at former Ipswich nightclub

Francesko Xhaferaj at the bar at The Bloom Lounge in Tacket Street Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Most Read

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Conservatives take Ipswich from Labour in 2019 General Election

Tom Hunt accepts his election as new MP for Ipswich. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

First look inside the cocktail bar opening at former Ipswich nightclub

Francesko Xhaferaj at the bar at The Bloom Lounge in Tacket Street Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Person rescued after fire in Ipswich house

Firefighters were called to the address in Ipswich. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Which cookie was crowned the ‘Ipswich Biscuit’?

Alice Sandon, from Pacitti Company, holds some of the shortlisted finalists for the Ipswich Biscuit competition outside Ipswich Town Hall. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Menswear retailer which collapsed reopens in Ipswich

Blue Inc menswear has reopened in Ipswich Sailmakers today. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Oh yes it has! Ipswich Regent 2019 panto gets under way

Hannah Spearritt as the Fairy Godmother.in Cinderella at The Ipswich Regent. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

General Election 2019: The numbers behind Labour’s defeat in Suffolk

Labour's Jeremy Corbyn was not a palatable prospect for voters. Picture: NEIL HANNA/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists