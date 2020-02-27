Video

WATCH: Unseen footage shows newly built Ipswich estate in 1960s

Cine film shows a new build in Pinewood, Ipswich from the 1960s. Picture: DAVID ELDERGILL DAVID ELDERGILL

Unseen footage taken on cine film has emerged showing an Ipswich estate in the 1960s - do you recognise anyone pictured?

Dave Eldergill, an artist of more than 30 years from Somerset, discovered the short amateur home movie more than five years ago on Ebay.

The footage is believed to have been shot in Pinewood at the junction of Ellenbrook Road and Belstead Road. It follows a young couple showing people around what one can only expect would have been their new home in the 60s.

David purchased and converted the footage, shot on a standard 8mm cine film, into a computer format and has uploaded it onto his Youtube channel The Nightingale Quarter.

The 58-year-old goes to car boot sales to hunt out old footage, which he says he finds of great interest and loves sharing with different communities around the UK.

"I love looking at how universal events effect all of us personally in different ways," he said.

"They're all things we recognise, which makes it interesting for an artist.

"You find these videos, which must have been really precious at the time, and bring them back to life."

Do you recognise anyone in the video? Let us know in the comments below.