E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Unseen footage shows newly built Ipswich estate in 1960s

PUBLISHED: 18:58 27 February 2020

Cine film shows a new build in Pinewood, Ipswich from the 1960s. Picture: DAVID ELDERGILL

Cine film shows a new build in Pinewood, Ipswich from the 1960s. Picture: DAVID ELDERGILL

DAVID ELDERGILL

Unseen footage taken on cine film has emerged showing an Ipswich estate in the 1960s - do you recognise anyone pictured?

Cine film shows a new build in Pinewood, Ipswich from the 1960s. Picture: DAVID ELDERGILLCine film shows a new build in Pinewood, Ipswich from the 1960s. Picture: DAVID ELDERGILL

Dave Eldergill, an artist of more than 30 years from Somerset, discovered the short amateur home movie more than five years ago on Ebay.

The footage is believed to have been shot in Pinewood at the junction of Ellenbrook Road and Belstead Road. It follows a young couple showing people around what one can only expect would have been their new home in the 60s.

David purchased and converted the footage, shot on a standard 8mm cine film, into a computer format and has uploaded it onto his Youtube channel The Nightingale Quarter.

The 58-year-old goes to car boot sales to hunt out old footage, which he says he finds of great interest and loves sharing with different communities around the UK.

"I love looking at how universal events effect all of us personally in different ways," he said.

"They're all things we recognise, which makes it interesting for an artist.

"You find these videos, which must have been really precious at the time, and bring them back to life."

Do you recognise anyone in the video? Let us know in the comments below.

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

July trial for three teens accused of murdering man outside takeaway

A floral tribute ouside Kebapizza, in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Willis building sends home group of workers as coronavirus ‘precaution’

A small group of workers at the Willis Building in Ipswich were sent home after visiting Italy Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Teenage trio in court charged with murder of man outside Ipswich takeaway

A man died after a serious assault outside this kebab and pizza shop Kebapizza on St Matthews Street in Ipswich. Flowers have now been left at the scene. Picture: Archant

Photographer Mark Surridge talks about life on the road with Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran with photographer Mark Surridge at the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich Picture: Nic Minns

‘Suffolk is ready’ as UK prepares for crucial time in coronavirus battle

Dr Dan Poulter feels Suffolk's health service is ready for the challenges of Coronavirus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24