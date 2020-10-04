Cineworld ‘set to close’ all cinemas – including Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds – reports claim

Cardinal Park's IMAX Cineworld cinema could close according to reports which suggest the cinema chain is about to make a huge announcement on its future Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Film fans are reeling today after reports that one of the world’s largest cinema operators could be set to close its venues across the country.

National newspaper reports suggest that Cineworld – which runs cinemas in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds – is considering the decision following the latest postponement of the new James Bond movie No Time to Die and the delayed releases of Black Widow and West Side Story, also now shelved until 2021.

With a disappointing number of people using cinemas since screens started reopening in July, big blockbusters were the industry’s great hope of bringing people back to their venues – and generating much-needed cash.

Reports in The Sunday TImes said that Cineworld, the world’s second-biggest cinema operator, could announce this week that it is set to close all its screens in the United Kingdom and Ireland, putting up to 5,500 jobs at risk.

Cineworld has cinemas in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Braintree, and runs 128 theatres and 1,180 screens nationwide.

Cineworld declined to comment on the Sunday Times report.

Last month the global chain recorded a loss of £1.3billion in the first half of 2020 and said it may need to raise extra funds.

The group posted the hefty loss for the six months to June 30 following pre-tax profits of £110million a year ago, as revenues plummeted when the lockdown forced cinemas to close.

But it said current trading has been “encouraging considering the circumstances”, with solid demand for action-thriller and spy film Tenet released earlier this month.

A spokesman for Cineworld warned: “There can be no certainty as to the future impact of Covid-19 on the group.

“If governments were to strengthen restrictions on social gatherings, which may therefore oblige us to close our estate again or further push back movie releases, it would have a negative impact on our financial performance and likely require the need to raise additional liquidity.”