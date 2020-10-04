E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Cineworld confirms it might temporarily close all cinemas – including Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 16:23 04 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:39 04 October 2020

Cinema giant Cineworld has confirmed it is considering temporarily closing all its UK locations – including three in Suffolk.

The confirmation comes following a report in the Sunday Times that the company was considering closing all cinemas until Spring 2021, following a crisis in the cinema industry.

The crisis stems from the delay of the new James Bond film No Time to Die, as well as the delayed releases of Black Widow and West Side Story.

There are three Cineworld cinemas in Suffolk, in Ipswich, Haverhill and Bury St Edmunds.

Initially declining to comment on reports, the company has since confirmed it is considering closing all its cinemas in the UK and USA, although a decision has yet to be reached.

In a tweet, a Cineworld spokesman said: “We can confirm we are considering the temporary closure of our U.K. and US cinemas, but a final decision has not yet been reached.

“Once a decision has been made we will update all staff and customers as soon as we can.”

Philippa Childs of union Bectu, which represents people in the cinema sector, said: “The delay in the release of the Bond film along with the other delayed releases has plunged cinema into crisis.

“Studios will have to think carefully when considering release dates about the impact that will have for the long term future of the big screen.”

In July, the Government promised a package of more than £1.5 billion to help the arts and culture industries forced to shut down earlier this year as a result of the pandemic.

