10 things to do over half term in Ipswich

Published: 1:23 PM May 28, 2021

Bookings are being taken for Circus Fantasia over the half-term break - Credit: Picture: Copyright Fantasia Productions Ltd/MF WINGATE LONDON

The final half-term before the summer break is set to be a busy week for families as kids and their parents can finally go inside to attractions.

And to give you some ideas of what to do over the break we've come up with a list of fun activities in and around Ipswich.

1) A trip to the circus

Circus Fantasia has returned to Trinity Park Showground in Felixstowe Road and will run until Sunday, June 6.

Tickets have sold out for some of the evenings this week and next week so it's best to book quickly for the two-hour family show.

There will be difficult and dangerous rolling globes, aerial skywalks, mischief and mayhem on the revolving ladder from a fireman, acrobatics, death-defying acts, dancing water fountains, musical clowns along with lots of circus acts.

2) Artist trail in Ipswich

Ipswich artists have arranged trails throughout the town on every weekend in June.

All you have to do is head to Suffolk Open Studios or its app to copy the trail map, which has more details on how to visit the artists across the town.

3) Have an urban safari

Explore Holywells Park for nocturnal urban wildlife with the Suffolk Wildlife Trust on Tuesday, June 1 from 8pm to 10pm.

Armed with bat detectors, spotter sheets and torches, they hope to find an array of different species after the gates of the park close to the general public.

You need to book online for more see here.

Tobias, Suffolk's first baby tapir has been born at Jimmy's Farm. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant/Sarah Lucy Brown

4) See baby and exotic animals at nearby farms

Visit the baby animals born to Jimmy's Farm and Wildlife Park near Ipswich.

A reindeer was born this month, with a baby tapir in April becoming the first of its kind birthed in Suffolk.

Tickets are still available, head here for more.

You can also head to Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm, where pigs and goats recently also gave birth.

For more details visit their website.

Visitors were once again able to get on board the historic buses and trams at the Ipswich Transport Museum. - Credit: Paul Geater

5) Visit a museum - they'll learn something

Ipswich Transport Museum had its first open day of the year on Sunday - as visitors got the chance to see the largest collection of transport items in Britain devoted to just one town.

Pre-booking is not required and it will be open every day next week, from 1pm to 4pm except Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday. See here for more.

Ipswich Museum, where you can take a picture with a woolly mammoth, and see the bronze and iron age exhibits has also returned. It's free but you do need to book, see their website.

Anglia Indoor Karting's latest addition, so those with disabilities can go karting too. Picture: Anglia Indoor Karting - Credit: Archant

6) Anglia Indoor Karting

Anglia Indoor Karting Centre is running discounts during kids happy hour next week from Monday to Friday during 10am to 11am.

Race against the clock in its karts aimed at anyone over five, and at the end of your session don’t forget to pick up your all-important session analysis including lap times.

You can also buy 12 laps and get 12 free for only £19.50 per child.

Pre-booking is essential. Please call 01473 240087 to book, or check out their site and book your thrilling day out now.

7) Pennikkity Pots Ceramics Café Ipswich

Pennykitty Pots in Ipswich, coffee and ceramics painting. Picture: SU ANDERSON - Credit: Su Anderson

Pennikkity Pots Ceramics Café Ipswich is the perfect place to relax with the family, spend an afternoon painting your own ceramics to use at home.

The current operating days and times are posted on its Facebook page where you can also book a painting slot or alternatively call 01473 216865 to talk with a member of the Pennikkity team or leave a message and they will get back to you ASAP.

8) Take a boat ride





Orwell Lady boat trips is back to entertain Ipswich residents with river-cruising. It has trips available for one hour to three and half hours going up and down the RIver Orwell.

To book your trip see here.

Cruising on the River Orwell on board the Orwell Lady. River cruises are a growing attraction for the tourist trade. Picture: EMMA LIGHTFOOT - Credit: Archant

9) Christchurch Mansion

Christchurch Mansion has also reopened following the lockdown. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Christchurch Mansion has reopened with timed entry visits. Tickets can be booked online or by calling 01473 433100 between the hours of 9.30am – 5.30pm (Monday – Friday). Entrance to the mansion is through the backdoor and the main entrance onto the front lawn is being used as the exit.

You can book up to six people by going here

10) You can't go wrong with bowling

Tenpin Ipswich has bowling, pool and table tennis at Gloster Road, Martlesham Heath.

And over half term the bowling centre is running a chance to win a game for you and up to six of your friends at one of its Tenpin centres. To enter, simply go to Facebook follow Tenpin, tag a friend or two in the comments (each tag counts as a new entry) and the winner will be announced at the end of the week!

If you don't win, there are other half-term deals online. Bookings must be in advance and be for no more than six people in accordance with government regulations.