Circus back at Ipswich's Christchurch Park after 10 years away

PUBLISHED: 18:08 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:08 03 March 2020

Circus Petite is set to perform in Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: CIRCUS PETITE

Juggling, hula-hooping and rope walking will be the order of the day when the circus rolls back into Ipswich as part of colourful a tour of Suffolk and Essex.

Circus Petite will tour the area in the spring with what organisers at Ipswich-based Mr Bean Entertainments describe as "wholesome family fun".

The spectacular display kicks off with a show at Bury St Edmunds' Nowton Park between Thursday, March 26 and Sunday, March 29 before moving onto The Recreation Ground, in Stowmarket, from Thursday, April 2 to Sunday, April 5.

The entertainers' 200-seat circus tent then moves to Bath House Meadow, Walton-on-the-Naze, between Wednesday, April 8 and Monday, April 13, before heading to The Delphi Centre Sports Field in Sudbury from Wednesday, April 15 to Sunday, April 19.

It ends with a five-day spectacular at Ipswich's Christchurch Park from Wednesday, April 22.

A statement from Daniel and David Bean, owners of Mr Bean Entertainments, said: "We are so excited to be back on tour again this year, visiting new locations around Suffolk and Essex.

"This will be the first time we have visited Stowmarket and Walton-on-the-Naze and we will be back in Ipswich after two years away.

"We are thrilled to be the first circus at Christchurch Park and Walton-on-the-Naze for over 10 years."

Family tickets will be available for the shows, along with reduced price tickets for each opening show.

For more information or to book, visit www.circuspetite.co.uk

