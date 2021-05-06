CityFibre works to begin in Greenwich and Gainsborough areas of Ipswich

Published: 5:11 PM May 6, 2021

CityFibre will soon begin works to introduce full fibre broadband to the Greenwich, Gainsborough and Nacton areas of Ipswich - Credit: CityFibre

Work to introduce full fibre broadband to the Gainsborough and Greenwich areas of Ipswich is soon to get underway.

CityFibre – which has been working on introducing fibre to the premises (FTTP) to the north-west of the town since last year – will soon begin working in the areas before beginning a rollout in Nacton.

The works come as part of a national £4billion national "Gigabit City" investment programme which will see homes and businesses receive download speeds of up to 1,000mb/s.

The works have come under fire however, with roadworks causing significant disruption in different parts of the town – although the company has stressed short-term disruption will be worth the long-term gain.

The latest works will be carried out by VolkerSmart Technologies, who will work alongside CityFibre, Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Council to deliver the scheme.

All works are expected to be completed in 2022.

A spokesman for CityFibre said the partnership will bring faster delivery times, while minimising disruption to motorists.

Charles Kitchin, CityFibre's city manager for Ipswich - Credit: CityFibre

Charles Kitchin, CityFibre’s city manager for Ipswich, said: “It feels fantastic to have reached another key milestone on this project and to know that residents are now set up to enjoy the benefits this new network is set to bring them at home and in their community.

“Currently, less than 20% of premises in the UK can access full fibre broadband services, which is why so many households still battle with slow and unreliable connectivity.

"By building new and better infrastructure, we aim to provide residents with a network that delivers not just faster download and upload speeds, but more reliable services that can scale as data consumption grows too."

Cambridge-based Air Broadband is one of the latest providers to sign up to use the network, offering 200mb/s download and upload speeds.

Gordon Sadler, Air Broadband sales and marketing manager, said: "Full fibre services are the future or internet connections to the home and bring huge benefits in how households cope in this digital age.

"We are honoured to be able to provide our services to homes in Ipswich and we hope customers will find interacting with a small, responsive, approachable, and friendly company will set new standards in dealing with your broadband provider."