Police looking for how man suffered serious head injuries in Clacton

The incident happened near Clacton Town Hall. Archant

Essex police are seeking information from the public after a man suffered serious head injuries after an apparent fall near Clacton Town Hall on Thursday.

The man was walking along Station Road near to the Town Hall area at around 2pm on Thursday, December 27, when he fell.

The police are now trying to establish whether the man fell or was hit by a reversing vehicle.

Officers believe a woman driving a black vehicle spoke the man before he fell. However they said they had no further descriptions of the vehicle.

The incident was reported to the police just before noon on Friday, but they could find no recording showing the incident on and CCTV tape.

Essex police are now appealing for anyone who has information about the incident or dash cam footage to call Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 320 of 28/12 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.