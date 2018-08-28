Could you claim a tax rebate in time for Christmas?

Workers in the retail sector are among those who could be entitled to tax rebates. Picture: GETTY/ISTOCK IMAGES Archant

Are you entitled to a tax rebate as a Christmas bonus from HMRC? Employees in Suffolk are being urged to check if they qualify.

Workers in service industries, including nurses, hairdressers, construction workers and people in the food and retail sectors could all be in line to get some cash back.

This is likely to apply to you if you sometimes have to dip into your own pocket to pay for work-related expenses such as business car mileage (not commuting), replacing or repairing small tools, or maintaining branded uniforms.

If you are paid via PAYE, it may be possible to claim some of that money back, and HMRC says you may be able to get the money in time for Christmas if you act quickly.

The Government’s gov.uk website has now got a Check if You Can Claim tool, where you can check if you are entitled to a rebate without the need to use an agency.

If you are eligible, you will be able to log into your Personal Tax Account to claim tax relief online and, if your claim is approved, be paid within three weeks. Follow this link for more details about whether you can claim.