Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Opinion

Our education system is broken - let’s try to fix it

02 December, 2018 - 05:47
Clare Flintoff. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Clare Flintoff. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In this column, CLARE FLINTOFF - chief executive of ASSET Education, a group of 10 Suffolk primary schools - believes there is much wrong with our education system. However, she has a vision of how to fix it.

Clare Flintoff, chief executive of ASSET Education, said the current education system is broken. Picture: GETTY IMAGES / ISTOCKPHOTOClare Flintoff, chief executive of ASSET Education, said the current education system is broken. Picture: GETTY IMAGES / ISTOCKPHOTO

We live in divided, fractured and scary times.

The political landscape is bleak, we have lost sight of any sort of vision for our country that is centred around life being better for people or values such as compassion, care, tolerance, collaboration or equity.

Our country’s vision and current purpose is aimed at bringing about separation, division and the belief that isolation and independence is the preferred future of the majority.

And we are not alone in the world, with many of the major world powers echoing this type of thinking. This is profoundly depressing.

It is interesting to observe how our education system often mirrors society - from the austere, punishing Victorian classrooms, with industrialisation and the training of the young to form a skilled but obedient, compliant, disciplined workforce through to the more liberal thinking of the 1960s and 1970s and the lack of rigour, relaxing of rules but often innovative, maverick approaches with almost no accountability.

Today the system is centrally driven with high accountability and high pressure.

We are experiencing a market forces educational economy, where parent choice is supposed to be the dictator of whether a school does well or a school fails.

But many parents don’t in reality have that choice.

Market values have created the potential for success or failure and schools are being run as businesses in competition with each other.

Society prefers us to be divided, to separate ourselves into exclusive groups or clubs and assumes that our motivation to improve will be increased because we have been set up to operate multi-academy trust (MAT) against MAT, business against business.

Within a system that is designed in this way, some schools will inevitably fail and it is the vulnerable in the system who will suffer.

The BBC2 Tuesday evening series School has, over the last few weeks, exemplified the current state of education. The pressures are immense and it is a profoundly sad situation.

What shines through is that, despite the enormous pressures around them, teachers are the ‘last people standing’ in not wanting to lose sight of the reason and purpose of their role in nurturing individual students.

But for how much longer? Watching this series, it is hard to come to any other conclusion than that the system is broken. What is certain is that it is not going to be fixed any time soon by central government.

Damian Hinds, secretary of state for education, clearly has no remit to bring in any controversial or time-consuming educational change at present. The government has other things on its mind.

Academisation of the whole system and the expansion of the grammar schools have been dropped and in their place there is an attempt to improve teacher recruitment and retention - which no-one will argue with.

Perhaps this is an opportunity for us to take back control and create the sort of educational system that we think meets the needs of our young people rather than matches the current perceived needs of our society?

Educational leaders with influence across the land should be standing together - we have a window of an opportunity during the mess of Brexit while our politicians are focused elsewhere - to take control and drive ahead with confidence and conviction to create the type of education and the type of society that we want for our children and grandchildren.

Let’s join, MAT with MAT, school with school, to show that we value collaboration more than competition, that we want our most vulnerable young people to succeed, that children wherever they live and whatever their background deserve the very best education and that no child or school should be left behind or allowed to fail.

This is a rally call to all those who believe that healing our divided and fractured education system is within our control and just needs us to step up and say that we want to work together to do something about it.

Opinion Our education system is broken - let’s try to fix it

05:47 Andrew Papworth
Clare Flintoff. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In this column, CLARE FLINTOFF - chief executive of ASSET Education, a group of 10 Suffolk primary schools - believes there is much wrong with our education system. However, she has a vision of how to fix it.

Rise in car collisions with deer prompts road safety warning

05:30 Michael Steward
Red Deer stags at sunrise Picture: PAMELA BIDWELL

Drivers are being warned to remain alert as the number of vehicles involved in collisions with deer continues to rise.

Anger at plan for WHSmith to run Ipswich Post Office

Yesterday, 22:38 Jake Foxford
The union protesters were joined by councillors, Sandy Martin MP and partner agencies throughout the day Picture: CWU

Save our Post Office - that was the message from union members and Ipswich’s MP as they protested outside against a town branch being run by a national high street chain.

Delays expected as large boat transported across Norfolk and Suffolk

Yesterday, 20:53 Dominic Moffitt
The boat will be taken to the Ipswich Haven Marina Picture: ABP

Motorists have been advised to expect traffics delays in early December as police escort the transportation of a large boat through Suffolk.

Updated Residents’ shock at Ipswich death as man arrested on suspicion of murder

Yesterday, 15:12 Will Jefford
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Neighbours have reacted with shock after a man was arrested suspicion of murder following a woman’s death in an Ipswich home.

Driver of car with illegal number plate among arrests on first day of Christmas drink-drive campaign

Yesterday, 18:30 Andrew Papworth
Suffolk police have arrested drivers and the first day of the 2018 Christmas drink-drive campaign. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

Motorists have been pulled over and arrested on the first day of campaign to catch drink and drug-drivers on Suffolk’s roads.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich death

Yesterday, 13:33 Will Jefford
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Ipswich.

Video Drug gang leader who exploited young people is among those jailed this week

Yesterday, 16:39 Megan Aldous
Ishmael Islam, who has been jailed following a drug raid in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Three men were jailed for a combined five years for burglary, drink-driving and drug supply this week.

Leiston on Ice returns for third year running

Yesterday, 15:37 Sophie Barnett
Ice skating is coming to Leiston next weekend Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Mulled wine, ice skating and more than 25 stalls will provide festive fun at a two-day Christmas event in Leiston.

Fraudsters threatened vulnerable man with jail if he didn’t withdraw £13,000 from bank, staff reveal

Yesterday, 15:35 Andrew Papworth
The incident took place at the TSB branch in Stowmarket. Picture: THINKSTOCK

A vulnerable customer tried to withdraw £13,000 from a Suffolk bank after being threatened with jail and a hefty £50,000 fine by scammers, it has been revealed.

Most read

Updated Residents’ shock at Ipswich death as man arrested on suspicion of murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Anger at plan for WHSmith to run Ipswich Post Office

The union protesters were joined by councillors, Sandy Martin MP and partner agencies throughout the day Picture: CWU

Video Drug gang leader who exploited young people is among those jailed this week

Ishmael Islam, who has been jailed following a drug raid in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Ipswich man convicted of sexually assaulting two teenage boys

Scott Doughty leaving Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Driver of car with illegal number plate among arrests on first day of Christmas drink-drive campaign

Suffolk police have arrested drivers and the first day of the 2018 Christmas drink-drive campaign. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich death

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death in Meridian Rise, Ipswich. Picture: WILL JEFFORD
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide