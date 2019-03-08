Jubilee Park street party returns for second year

The Clarkson Street street party in full swing in 2018. The community will be partying in Ipswich on June 15, 2019 Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Archant

A street party in Ipswich is back for a second year for a day of community fun in the sun.

Foxhall Road looked like it had one of the longer tables of the day to host their street party back in 1977. Street parties are making a comeback in the wake of the royal wedding in 2018 Picture: ARCHANT Foxhall Road looked like it had one of the longer tables of the day to host their street party back in 1977. Street parties are making a comeback in the wake of the royal wedding in 2018 Picture: ARCHANT

The Clarkson Street street party is being organised by the Friends of Jubilee Park group, which is hoping to bring even more people onto the street than they did in 2018.

Last year's street party coincided with the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but this year it is all about local pride together, with the Ipswich Reggae Choir performing and a fancy dress party for the children.

Pat Bruce Browne, chairman of the group, said: "We wanted to try and make this an annual thing so it might become a bigger thing in the future.

"It would be great if we could get every resident of Clarkson Street out and celebrating, but everyone is welcome.

"It would be wonderful to see as many people from Norwich Road, London Road or Wilberforce Road as we can, but we hope we'll get people from all across Ipswich.

"At the moment the forecast says we will get some sunshine with a bit of cloud cover, so as long as all the rain due next week comes and goes we will all have a great time."

Visitors to the party are encouraged to bring a dish from home and asked to make any donation they can to charity.

The money donated by party goers will be used to purchase Medicare Bears at Ipswich Hospital - useful cuddly toys that let doctors explain operations and treatment to their younger patients without medical jargon.

Councillor Colin Kreidewolf said: "With last years party bringing over 100 people out on the street, the group are hoping for an even bigger party this year.

"Local residents do all the work really, but myself, Carole Jones, Julian Gibbs, help out as councillors as best we can.

"Out of this group the Ipswich Reggae Choir was formed last year. They have gone on to play lots of local events including Ipswich Music Day."

Mr Kreidewolf added: "The group are hoping to organise a memory group or choir for those living with dementia next.

"They often hold coffee and cake afternoons for their residents at the Westgateward social club - it gives everyone a chance to have a laugh or chat with councillors, the police sometimes visit as well. It's very community focused."

The party kicks off on June 15 at 1pm.