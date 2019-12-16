E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Port sites celebrate record October as huge volumes of grain shipped abroad

PUBLISHED: 11:45 17 December 2019

Grain being loaded onto a COFCO UK lorry at Ipswich Grain Terminal at the Port of Ipswich Picture: TOM BARKER

Grain being loaded onto a COFCO UK lorry at Ipswich Grain Terminal at the Port of Ipswich Picture: TOM BARKER

Cofco UK

The Port of Ipswich has doubled its grain exports this year - after a bumper harvest.

COFCO International UK grain at Ipswich port. Picture: COFCO INTERNATIONAL UKCOFCO International UK grain at Ipswich port. Picture: COFCO INTERNATIONAL UK

Port owners Associated British Ports (ABP) said 500,000 tonnes left the port in the months of June to November 2019 - more than a twofold tonnage rise on 2018 when the port exported around 200,000 tonnes of grain.

During the month of October 2019, 161,885 tonnes of grain was shipped from the port, representing the highest traffic in 11 years.

MORE - Port experts guide 'enormous' 70m Noah's Ark museum vessel into berth

ABP customer Clarksons Port Services reported record-breaking volumes during October, when it exported 68,809 tonnes - beating its previous record held since September 2008 at 64,186 tonnes.

Andy Rham, managing director at Clarkson Port Services, said: "We were pleased to work closely with ABP's Port of Ipswich in order to ensure we had adequate stores and equipment to look after our customers through this extremely busy period.

The Port of Ipswich handled double the amount of grain in 2019 as in the previous year Picture: COMMISSION AIRThe Port of Ipswich handled double the amount of grain in 2019 as in the previous year Picture: COMMISSION AIR

"At times we were loading four vessels, using all eight of our conveyors."

Grain giant COFCO, which also operates out of the port, said it had also seen record tonnages in October.

Tim Capey, COFCO's international chief operating officer, said Ipswich Grain Terminal handled 140,000 tonnes of grain and animal feed during October - the highest monthly tonnage since the facility opened in 1983.

"This high level of activity reflects the leading role that COFCO International and Ipswich Grain Terminal play in the food and feed supply chain," he said.

You may also want to watch:

Together with the ABP's other port in East Anglia, Ipswich handles more than 2 million tonnes of agricultural commodities annually and plays a vital role in supporting the regional economy.

ABP divisional port manager in East Anglia Paul Ager said more development plans were set to be revealed next year as volumes going through the port expand.

"We would like to thank our customers for working with us to ensure smooth operations at the port during the busy harvest season," he said

"We have been investing in expanding storage capacity at the port to meet the requirements of the agricultural sector, with more developments currently under way, which will be unveiled in 2020."

The Port of Ipswich is the UK's leading export port for agricultural products.

ABP's East Anglian ports at King's Lynn, Lowestoft and Ipswich contribute £360m to the UK economy every year, supporting 3,700 jobs in the region and 5,300 jobs nationally.

They handle more than 3m tonnes of cargo every year.

Most Read

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after police swoop on Ipswich railway station

Police were called to an incident on Monday morning Picture: PAUL GEATER

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Traffic chaos near Dock Spur roundabout after lorry overturns

A lorry tipped over on the A14 in Felixstowe. Picture: NATHAN SMITH

See inside stunning £1.25 million house on the edge of Ipswich

Manderley Manor is set at the end of a long drive amidst four acres of woodland grounds running down to the banks of the River Gipping.Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Most Read

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after police swoop on Ipswich railway station

Police were called to an incident on Monday morning Picture: PAUL GEATER

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Traffic chaos near Dock Spur roundabout after lorry overturns

A lorry tipped over on the A14 in Felixstowe. Picture: NATHAN SMITH

See inside stunning £1.25 million house on the edge of Ipswich

Manderley Manor is set at the end of a long drive amidst four acres of woodland grounds running down to the banks of the River Gipping.Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Major plans for new aqua park next to Suffolk Food Hall revealed

The aqua park will be built on top of a man-made lake, which developers hope will not be subject to blue-green algae Picture: CURVE WATER SPORTS

Port sites celebrate record October as huge volumes of grain shipped abroad

Grain being loaded onto a COFCO UK lorry at Ipswich Grain Terminal at the Port of Ipswich Picture: TOM BARKER

Stalker will be sentenced in new year

Simon Bourdon will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich tourist spot to close for two weeks next summer for roof repairs

Ipswich Art Gallery will close for around two weeks next year for roof replacement work. Picture: GREGG BROWN

What Suffolk County Council’s budget means for you

Suffolk County Council has published its first draft of the 2020/21 budget. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists