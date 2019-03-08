Stun guns, cash and drugs recovered in Ipswich police raid

Yarmouth Road in Ipswich Picture: Google Maps Archant

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences after police searched a property in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers carried out an arrest warrant at a property in Yarmouth Road on Tuesday, October 15.

Officers recovered a large quantity of amphetamine and cannabis, alongside cash valued between £5,000 and £10,000.

Two items believed to be 'stun gun' devices were also recovered.

A 29-year-old woman and 28-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs in connection with the search.

The 28-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

They were taken to the Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The woman was later released under investigation, pending further enquiries, and the man was released on police bail, pending further enquiries to answer on Tuesday, November 12.