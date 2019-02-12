Partly Cloudy

WATCH: Clay sculpture sessions get messy at Christchurch Mansion

PUBLISHED: 17:01 21 February 2019

The children were taught clay molding techniques at the sessions

The children were taught clay molding techniques at the sessions

Archant

Children in Ipswich have been taking part in free clay sculpting classes inspired by the Kiss and Tell exhibition at Christchurch Mansion.

The free sessions, which took place at the Ipswich landmark, helped children over the age of five create a portrait of their own face out of clay.

The sessions are helping children engage with the Rodin exhibition that is currently running at the Mansion, which includes the Frenchman’s most famous work - The Kiss.

Elisha Mason, assistant collections and learning curator as Christchurch Mansion, said: “The reason we are doing the sessions is because we want to people to be able to participate in something related to the Kiss and Tell exhibition.

“Each person that takes part can take away a little personal memory of the exhibition.

Children make clay faces at free sessions at Christchurch Mansion

“We have had people making all kinds of figures. We have had clay dogs and rabbits as people model their pets and we even had a clay dragon.

“I have been teaching a method where we roll clay before then making it into a face, instead of just using a blob of clay.

“It did get quite messy, especially when they got the water out to keep the clay wet. It has been really fun.”

The three sessions that took place during the day attracted more than 50 people, mostly under 15.

Children make clay faces at free sessions at Christchurch Mansion

Chloe Hayward, aged 14, said: “I’ve been making a clay face today.

“It’s quite hard to get the shape of the face and then once you have the shape of the face, it’s hard to get the proportions right.

“It’s quite hard to work with the clay because your hands start to dry out and they then go a bit crispy, which makes it hard to mold.”

Evie Borehan, aged 12, from Needham Market, said: “It’s been quite difficult to get the right shape on the faces and to make the features like the nose and to get the right proportions between those shapes.

The children made clay faces at Christchurch Mansion to be ingaged with the Rodin exhibition

“I’m happy with what I have made. I quite like it.”

Kiss and Tell was created by Rodin in 1882 out of marble. It has since become his most famous work.

It was originally one of the sculptures that decorated Rodin’s bronze portal, The Gates of Hell.

The sculpture will feature at the Christchurch Mansion exhibition room until April 29.

