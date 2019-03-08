'It is lucky no one was killed': Pictures show damage after BMW crash sends bricks and glass into hotel rooms
PUBLISHED: 08:58 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:01 13 November 2019
Archant
Guests were woken up by glass and bricks flying into their rooms after a BMW crashed into the Best Western Hotel in Claydon.
They had the terrifying alarm call on Thursday, November 7, when the car smashed into the front of the building around 6am - sending debris hurtling in their direction.
CCTV images showed the car overtaking a cyclist before losing control and diving head-first towards the front of the hotel in Ipswich Road.
Staff say the car "broadsided" into the building.
Thankfully, no guests were injured in the collision, although hotel staff are concerned the two now out of commission rooms could have a negative effect on their business.
Operations manager Frankie Manners said: "There was lights and steam everywhere.
"The driver had lost control and gone through the brick wall, knocking down the sign and damaging the hotel building - glass and debris were inside the rooms.
"It is lucky no one was killed."
According to Mr Manners, the driver - who he said was unshaken by the incident - handed in his details to the front desk before driving away in the damaged car.
Mr Manners hopes the costs - which could be in the thousands of pounds - will be covered by insurance, though fears he may be left on his own after police did not arrive at the scene.
Mr Manners added: "Someone needs to pay for these damages.
"The police haven't even come to investigate it - the driver could have caused an accident driving the vehicle in that condition.
"We now have two rooms out of commission and the hotel looks awful from outside because of the damages. The people were not injured physically but still undoubtedly had mental injuries and we had a responsibility to look after them."
Six days after the crash, the wall is still collapsed, a window is boarded up and the sign out of use. The remnants of the car's front bumper also remain on the ground.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that as the driver had exchanged details with the hotel before leaving the scene, it was now an issue for the two parties to deal with via their insurance.
The hotel remains open to guests following the crash, with repair works hoped to begin once insurance formalities get under way.
