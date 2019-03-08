E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
'It is lucky no one was killed': Pictures show damage after BMW crash sends bricks and glass into hotel rooms

PUBLISHED: 08:58 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:01 13 November 2019

Operations Manager Frankie Manners, among the destruction at the Best Western Hotel in Claydon Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Operations Manager Frankie Manners, among the destruction at the Best Western Hotel in Claydon Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Guests were woken up by glass and bricks flying into their rooms after a BMW crashed into the Best Western Hotel in Claydon.

Mr Manners said it is lucky no one was killed during the crash Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMr Manners said it is lucky no one was killed during the crash Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

They had the terrifying alarm call on Thursday, November 7, when the car smashed into the front of the building around 6am - sending debris hurtling in their direction.

CCTV images showed the car overtaking a cyclist before losing control and diving head-first towards the front of the hotel in Ipswich Road.

Staff say the car "broadsided" into the building.

Thankfully, no guests were injured in the collision, although hotel staff are concerned the two now out of commission rooms could have a negative effect on their business.

On Thursday a BMW smashed through the walls of the Best Western hotel in Claydon, sending bricks firing through the windows of two bedrooms where people were asleep Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNOn Thursday a BMW smashed through the walls of the Best Western hotel in Claydon, sending bricks firing through the windows of two bedrooms where people were asleep Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Operations manager Frankie Manners said: "There was lights and steam everywhere.

"The driver had lost control and gone through the brick wall, knocking down the sign and damaging the hotel building - glass and debris were inside the rooms.

"It is lucky no one was killed."

According to Mr Manners, the driver - who he said was unshaken by the incident - handed in his details to the front desk before driving away in the damaged car.

The hotel is open but awaits repairs for the wall and two damaged rooms Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe hotel is open but awaits repairs for the wall and two damaged rooms Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mr Manners hopes the costs - which could be in the thousands of pounds - will be covered by insurance, though fears he may be left on his own after police did not arrive at the scene.

Mr Manners added: "Someone needs to pay for these damages.

"The police haven't even come to investigate it - the driver could have caused an accident driving the vehicle in that condition.

"We now have two rooms out of commission and the hotel looks awful from outside because of the damages. The people were not injured physically but still undoubtedly had mental injuries and we had a responsibility to look after them."

Six days after the crash, the wall is still collapsed, a window is boarded up and the sign out of use. The remnants of the car's front bumper also remain on the ground.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that as the driver had exchanged details with the hotel before leaving the scene, it was now an issue for the two parties to deal with via their insurance.

The hotel remains open to guests following the crash, with repair works hoped to begin once insurance formalities get under way.

