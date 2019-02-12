Funding boost for village football club

Tony Adams of Claydon Football Club at the ground in Great Blakenham. Archant

Claydon Football Club is to get new ground maintenance equipment thanks to grants totalling nearly £30,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thr club has been given £16,305 by the SUEZ Communities Trust, which provides awards through the Landfill Communities Fund, and £10,000 from the Football Foundation.

The funding will allow the club, at Great Blakenham near Ipswich, to replace the current dilapidated machinery.

Tony Adams, Claydon FC Groundsman, said: “The new machinery will dramatically improve the quality of the pitches we can deliver at the start of the season and in addition we will be able to maintain them to a higher level as we move through the season.

“On top of this, our reduced overheads in maintenance and spares for the old equipment can be made use of elsewhere in the club. I would like to personally thank SUEZ and The Football Foundation on behalf of the club for this tremendous support.”

The club was established in 1964 and provides football facilities for approximately 200 players ranging in age from Under 7’s to over 65 years.

Training takes place each weekday and matches, parties and events take place on the weekend.