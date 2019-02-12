Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Funding boost for village football club

PUBLISHED: 14:00 18 February 2019

Tony Adams of Claydon Football Club at the ground in Great Blakenham.

Tony Adams of Claydon Football Club at the ground in Great Blakenham.

Archant

Claydon Football Club is to get new ground maintenance equipment thanks to grants totalling nearly £30,000.

Thr club has been given £16,305 by the SUEZ Communities Trust, which provides awards through the Landfill Communities Fund, and £10,000 from the Football Foundation.

The funding will allow the club, at Great Blakenham near Ipswich, to replace the current dilapidated machinery.

Tony Adams, Claydon FC Groundsman, said: “The new machinery will dramatically improve the quality of the pitches we can deliver at the start of the season and in addition we will be able to maintain them to a higher level as we move through the season.

“On top of this, our reduced overheads in maintenance and spares for the old equipment can be made use of elsewhere in the club. I would like to personally thank SUEZ and The Football Foundation on behalf of the club for this tremendous support.”

The club was established in 1964 and provides football facilities for approximately 200 players ranging in age from Under 7’s to over 65 years.

Training takes place each weekday and matches, parties and events take place on the weekend.

Most Read

Road closure details updated as highways bosses apologise for ‘miscommunication’

Details of an Ipswich road closure have been updated. Picture: ARCHANT

Family launch pop-up shop to find new home for grandmother’s huge designer clothes collection

Phil Wix with his daughter Georgia and grandchildren Morgan and Bailey. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Who do you recognise in the Yates gallery?

Yates Ipswich Saturday February 16

Teenager charged with murder and attempted murder

Essex Police cordoned off the Castle Park entrance at the top of Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Businesses provide huge donation to give Beattie statue campaign a boost

Mark Calver, Mark Murphy and Garry Smith at Ridgeons Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

The air ambulance landing at Happisburgh. Picture: Paul Hovell

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich Town badge incident was a pre-planned training exercise, fire service says

The fire brigade was seen outside the Portman Road football ground. Pictures: JAKE FOXFORD

New £32m vision could transform Ipswich’s Grafton Way riverside

A new planning application has been submitted to transform Grafton Way in Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk celebrates a year of Meet Up Mondays coffee mornings

Beth and Sara Benstead and Sally Connick on the first anniversary of Meet Up Mondays at The Weavers Tea Room in Peasenhall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Family pay tribute to ‘popular’ healthcare consultant who died in Mexico

Alex Weatherley's case was heard in Suffolk Coroner's Court Picture: ARCHANT

Will abnormal load in Suffolk affect your journey?

A large boat is being transported across Suffolk via the A12 on February 19 Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING/ANGLIA PICTURE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists