High school student tests positive for coronavirus

A student at Claydon High School is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

In an email to parents, the school confirmed the Department for Health has been notified after the student returned a positive Covid-19 test.

Several people at the school are also required to self-isolate for two weeks after coming into close contact with the student.

The student’s year group has not been confirmed.

The school has also not said how many fellow students or teachers will be required to stay at home.

Headteacher Maeve Taylor said in the email that all coronavirus guidelines had been followed and moved to reassure parents.

She said: “We know that this will cause some worry to members of our community but I would like to reassure you that we have a range of measures in place to prevent transmission and have acted swiftly to put in place all relevant guidance following notification of the positive test.”

